The first assessment of the tournament in Qatar: Mbappé and Valencia continue to convince, but the Neapolitans Anguissa and Kim do badly. Batshuayi and Son were also disappointing

First verdicts at the World Cup: France and Brazil ahead, Canada and Qatar eliminated. 40 goals scored in this second day, with several strikes in some matches, especially yesterday. Let’s analyze the “tops” and “flops” of these first 16 games.

TOP10 — The brace of Bruno Fernandes (score 8 – 40 credits) raises the Portuguese playmaker to the top of the classification of the best of this second day. Well too Szczesny (score 8 – 16 credits): the Juventus goalkeeper defuses Al-Dawsari from the penalty spot and closes the door to the attacks of Renard’s team. Staying in the Poland house, it unlocks Lewandowski (score 7.5 – 64 credits): first goal in the World Cup for the Barcelona striker who made up for the mistake from eleven meters in the first match, the one against Mexico. Still in goal Mbappe (score 7.5 – 87 credits) and Enner Valencia (score 7,5 – 22 credits): brace for the French star, important goal for the South American. The two are currently the top scorers in the competition. Big impact for Aboubakar (grade 8 – 14 credits). The Cameroon striker came on in the second half and led the African national team with a goal and an assist. Ziyech (score 7.5 – 20 credits) is inspired, he comes close to scoring but then inspires the 2-0 with which Morocco beat, surprisingly, Belgium. Important brace for Kramaric (score 7.5 – 39 credits) which unlocks and allows Croatia to present themselves, against Belgium, with two results out of three available. Finally, in Iran Cheshmi (grade 8 – 1 credit) e Rezaian (score 8 – 1 credit) give a wonderful victory, which came in the maxi-recovery against Wales, and which will allow the Asians to fight to detach the pass to the round of 16 in the decisive match with the United States. See also BASEBALL: Prepa IMA establishes itself at the top of the standing in the “Pancho” López League

FLOP 10 — Hennesey (score 4 – 11 credits) has earned, so far, the only expulsion of the World Cup with an intervention to say the least unscrupulous. He opens the “flop10” of the second day of the match. Miller (score 4 – 4 credits) is in a doll and is to blame for the goals conceded by Canada against Croatia. Same fate for Khoukhi (score 4 – 2 credits), central defender from Qatar who is to blame for two of the three goals conceded by the hosts against Senegal. Networks that condemned Asians to early elimination. It is inevitable that there is a lot of Wales in this flop10: the defeat against Iran was difficult to predict, like the totally inadequate performance of important players of the caliber of Bale (grade 4 – 40 credits), James (grade 4 – 19 credits) e Johnson (grade 4 – 20 credits). Two “Neapolitans” disappoint: Anguissa (grade 4.5 – 11 credits) e Kim Min Jae (score 4.5 – 14 credits) have specific faults on the goals conceded, but above all they didn’t show the athletic brilliance that distinguished them with the Neapolitan jacket. From Batshuayi (grade 4.5 – 49 credits) e Son (score 4.5 – 25 credits) more was expected. Instead they are the two sensationally missing from their respective national teams, defeated by the crosses against Morocco and Ghana and one step away from elimination. See also Tour of Spain 2022: LIVE, individual time trial, stage 10

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 11:52 am)

