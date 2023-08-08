It will be next Friday, August 11, when the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga de España begins, which is why several teams began to carry out their preseason against different teams in the world, with the intention of arriving in the best shape for the competition and seeking snatch the scepter from Barcelona.
At the same time, great things are expected from different footballers who are active in the Spanish league, that is why we share with you at 90 that you should not stop following, starting from 90 to 81.
The Athletic Club striker, who can also work as a winger on both flanks or as a midfielder, is a key player in the team. During last season he contributed four goals and two assists in 37 games, hoping that his quota will improve.
Nationality: Spain
Age:28
Height: 1.75m
Position: Leftmost
Club: Athletico Bilbao
Worth: 15.00 m
Goals with the club: twenty
Assists with the club:16
The Villarreal midfielder is a real threat to the rivals, thanks to his successful passes or his dangerous shot. With his good vision, he is in charge of setting up the offense, always finding how to give up possession.
Nationality: Spain
Age:22
Height: 1.74m
Position: Attacking midfielder
Club: Villarreal
Worth: 20.00 million
Goals with the club: 14
Assists with the club: 12
another element of Yellow Submarine. At the age of 25, the Argentinian defender will seek to be a wall after he missed the last part of last season due to muscular problems, undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. He usually plays as a right-back, but can also develop as a pivot or centre-back.
Nationality: Argentina
Age:25
Height: 1.87m
Position: Right side
Club: Villarreal
Worth: 25.00 m
Goals with the club: 3
Assists with the club: 5
After being fired by the real Madridthe multi-champion merengue was with him for a while Sevilleterminating his contract in December 2022. A long time later, the World Cup player found shelter in the Chilean Real Betis Manuel Pellegrini. After having his last game on November 9, 2022, the coach seeks to take him little by little so as not to risk him, but in advance the great capacity of the midfielder is known, who is fast, skillful and creative.
Nationality: Spain
Age:31
Height: 1.76m
Position: Attacking midfielder
Club: Real Betis
Worth: 5.00 m
Goals at club level: 74
Assists at club level: 70
The national team of the Netherlands defends the cause of Atlético Madrid, which he joined after leaving the Barcelona at the beginning of the year. The striker scored four goals in the first half of the year, but he needs to increase it for the second half. His great strength is to put centers or assists from set pieces or in play, since he puts them with great precision.
Nationality: Netherlands
Age:29
Height: 1.78m
Position: Center forward
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 14.00 m
Goals at club level: 163
Club level assists:96
After a stint in Turkish football, the defender returned with the Real Betis to face the new season, after the departures of edgar gonzalez to the Almeria and Victor Ruiz by not renewing his contract. The 32-year-old player has stood out for being a center-back with good technique, positioning and passing play, although he has sometimes made mistakes when getting out of the ball due to overconfidence.
Nationality: Spain
Age:32
Height: 1.84m
Position: Central defense
Club: Real Betis
Worth: 3.70 mde
Goals with the club: 7
Assists with the club: 2
A mattress further into orbit. He is a youth player from the same team and has had steps through the Vallecano Ray and Chelseain addition to being a World Cup player in 2018. With more than 500 matches with the Atletico Madrid, the midfielder stands out for being versatile when it comes to moving forward and using his left leg. He knows how to move correctly in small spaces, providing long passes or deciding for himself to dribble past the opponent to find the rival goal.
Nationality: Spain
Age:28
Height: 1.84m
Position: Midfielder
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 10.00 m
Goals with the club: 14
Assists with the club: 12
Real Madrid will seek to recover the title of the best in Spain and they will need their left back to be completely safe when it comes to defending and an ace when it comes to attacking. The youth player returns after a loan with the Vallecano Ray. During his time with the red-fringedthe Spaniard participated a lot on offense, pressing from the start to regain possession.
Nationality: Spain
Age: 23
Height: 1.69m
Position: Left side
Club: Real Madrid
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals at club level: 9
Assists at club level: 13
Chimy is the network breaker of the Osasuna since 2019, renewing his contract until 2026. Previously, he shone with goals and assists in the Huesca. Although his natural position is as a center forward, he can also play as a winger on both flanks. During his stay in The league He has 33 goals and nine assists in 127 games.
Nationality: Argentina
Age:29
Height: 1.72m
Position: Center forward
Club: Osasuna
Worth: 9.00 m
Goals with the club:27
Assists with the club:7
The Turk of Getafe He is a great forward, however, he does not neglect his defensive facet, fulfilling correctly on the field. Some media even ensure that the attacker surpasses others in important aspects such as Borja Iglesias and Memphis DePay. Unfortunately for the cause of the azulonesthe footballer suffered a torn cruciate ligament in May and his return is scheduled for early 2024.
Nationality: Türkiye
Age:26
Height: 1.87m
Position: Center forward
Club: Getafe
Worth: 25.00 million
Goals with the club: 36
Assists with the club: 8
