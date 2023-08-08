It will be next Friday, August 11, when the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga de España begins, which is why several teams began to carry out their preseason against different teams in the world, with the intention of arriving in the best shape for the competition and seeking snatch the scepter from Barcelona.
At the same time, great things are expected from different footballers who are active in the Spanish league, that is why we share with you the 90 elements that you should not stop following.
We continue with our list, mentioning from 80 to 71:
Of the Vallecano Ray We have the 35-year-old Argentine midfielder, a true veteran who has spent most of his career in Spain. Even the talented South American has ever been included in the ideal eleven of the most dribbling footballers in the five major European leagues. Hand in hand with him, the Franjirrojos achieved promotion in the 2017-18 season.
Age: 35 years
Height: 1.80m
Club: Vallecano Ray
Position: Attacking midfielder
Worth: 3.00 mde
Goals with the club:40
Assists with the club: 25
Born in the quarry OsasunaGarcía Escudero works with the athletic bilbao. The midfielder, who also works as a center forward, has an enviable record, as he is the first footballer from his country to play three hundred official matches with two clubs: Atlético Madrid and the lions. At the same time, he is the third to score a hundred goals in The league, as well as the third in the ranking with the most games in the history of the First Division. In addition to this, the veteran won seven titles with the mattresses and one with him Athletic.
Age: 37 years
Height: 1.84m
Club: Athletic Bilbao
Position: Center forward
Worth: 2.50 mde
Goals with the club: 83
Assists with the club: 39
After some veterans, the youth of Real Sociedad appears. He was the first player born in the 21st century to play a game of The league and the second youngest to debut with the txuri-urdin in the league. Thanks to his talent, he has been able to participate with the inferiors of Spain, lifting the 2019 Under-19 Euro Cup. He is a left-footed winger, with great power, who knows how to change the pace due to his acceleration, leaving his rivals behind. He has a knack for shooting, which is powerful, without forgetting that he is very energetic, he never tires.
Age: 21 years
Height: 1.75m
Club: Real society
Position: Leftmost
Worth: 6.00 m
Goals with the club: eleven
Assists with the club: 5
He is simply the player with the most games played in the history of Villarreal, which he achieved in September 2022. Since 2012 he has been wearing the colors of the Castellón team, achieving promotion that season, so since 2013-14 he has built his career in the First Division. The midfielder prefers to play with his right foot, he has great physique and quality, he started playing more forward until he positioned himself as a pivot and a left inside as a right, he likes to hold the ball and knows when to give it up with precision, this due to his vision of the game and intelligence in positioning.
Age: 31 years
Height: 1.78m
Club: Villarreal
Position: Midfielder
Worth: 4.00 m
Goals with the club: 35
Assists with the club: 39
Despite being born in Germany, the attacker defended the colors of Spain from the lower to the Absolute. Between assignments to Celta Vigo, Alaves, Deportivo La Coruna and Spanish, as well as in German and English football, this season he received the vote of confidence to stay with the Real Madrid first team. He can be described as a traditional striker, one of those who go down to receive the ball to support his teammates at the start. He dominates the game with his back, causing a lot of danger in the air game taking advantage of his height.
Age: 33 years
Height: 1.91m
Club: Real Madrid
Position: Center forward
Worth: 6.00 m
Goals at club level:148
Assists at club level: 39
Now it’s the turn of the central defender of the Osasuna. Formed in the ranks of the same club, he helped both promotions to the First Division, becoming a fundamental piece over the years, to the point of being listed as one of the best defenders in The leaguestanding out above all in the aerial game.
That same thing led him to be summoned by Spain in this year to play two qualifying matches for Euro 2024. He is simply stout, without fear of shock and with a great aerial presence.
Age: 29 years
Height: 1.86m
Club: Osasuna
Position: Central defense
Worth: 20.00 m
Goals with the club: fifteen
Assists with the club: 2
The world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022, he also won the europa league this year with Sevilla. In his career he has received the distinctions of Best Defender of Argentine SoccerI am part of Ideal Team of the Copa Libertadores and the America’s Dream Teamall in 2020. He is a high-quality right-back with an offensive character, who, before arriving in Europe in 2021, added trophies with the River Plate.
Age: 26 years
Height: 1.75m
Club: Seville
Position: Right side
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals with the club: 2
Assists with the club: 6
One more element of villarreal. The midfielder will play his first tournament with the Yellow Submarinesince he previously defended the cause of Vallecano Rayhelping in the two promotions to the First Division.
The one born in Vigo, is characterized by a good distribution of the ball, having a constant presence in the area, and is also good for set pieces.
Age: 26 years
Height: 1.88m
Club: Villarreal
Position: Midfielder
Worth: 7.50 mde
Goals at club level: twenty-one
Assists at club level: 10
The striker appears from Real Betis. Before landing with the béticos, he went through other Spanish teams, as well as the southampton from England. His signing took place on June 14, 2019, and he has also been selected from the Under-16 to the Absolute. He holds the records for the Youngest Player to debut and score in a Cup match with the Malaga, as well as the Youngest Player to score two goals in a league game. For many, the attacker is the best finisher in the big leagues, which has made him a great reference. He also knows how to handle himself as a winger on both sides.
Age: 30 years
Height: 1.72m
Club: Real Betis
Position: Leftmost
Worth: 12:00 noon
Goals with the club: 29
Assists with the club: 7
There are not only Spaniards, we can also highlight the Norwegian forward of the villarreal, who also plays as a winger. Just last July 25 he signed with the Yellow Submarine for five seasons after having played in his country, the Netherlands, Denmark, England, Belgium, Turkey and Germany, in addition to the Real society, where he was chosen as the Best Player of the Month for January. The Nordic stands out for his mobility in the area, he has good control of the ball, he likes to start from the wing, preferably on the right, without neglecting his passing game. Thanks to all this they call him ‘The Norwegian Beast’.
Age: 27 years
Height: 1.95m
Club: Villarreal
Position: Center forward
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals at club level:105
Assists with the club:42
