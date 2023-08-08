At the same time, great things are expected from different footballers who are active in the Spanish league, that is why we share with you the 90 elements that you should not stop following.

We continue with our list, mentioning from 80 to 71:

Age: 35 years

Height: 1.80m

Club: Vallecano Ray

Position: Attacking midfielder

Worth: 3.00 mde

Goals with the club:40

Assists with the club: 25

Age: 37 years

Height: 1.84m

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Position: Center forward

Worth: 2.50 mde

Goals with the club: 83

Assists with the club: 39

Age: 21 years

Height: 1.75m

Club: Real society

Position: Leftmost

Worth: 6.00 m

Goals with the club: eleven

Assists with the club: 5

Age: 31 years

Height: 1.78m

Club: Villarreal

Position: Midfielder

Worth: 4.00 m

Goals with the club: 35

Assists with the club: 39

Age: 33 years

Height: 1.91m

Club: Real Madrid

Position: Center forward

Worth: 6.00 m

Goals at club level:148

Assists at club level: 39

That same thing led him to be summoned by Spain in this year to play two qualifying matches for Euro 2024. He is simply stout, without fear of shock and with a great aerial presence.

Age: 29 years

Height: 1.86m

Club: Osasuna

Position: Central defense

Worth: 20.00 m

Goals with the club: fifteen

Assists with the club: 2

Age: 26 years

Height: 1.75m

Club: Seville

Position: Right side

Worth: 12.00 m

Goals with the club: 2

Assists with the club: 6

The one born in Vigo, is characterized by a good distribution of the ball, having a constant presence in the area, and is also good for set pieces.

Age: 26 years

Height: 1.88m

Club: Villarreal

Position: Midfielder

Worth: 7.50 mde

Goals at club level: twenty-one

Assists at club level: 10

Age: 30 years

Height: 1.72m

Club: Real Betis

Position: Leftmost

Worth: 12:00 noon

Goals with the club: 29

Assists with the club: 7

Age: 27 years

Height: 1.95m

Club: Villarreal

Position: Center forward

Worth: 12.00 m

Goals at club level:105

Assists with the club:42