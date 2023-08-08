It will be next Friday, August 11, when the 2023-2024 season of LaLiga de España begins, which is why several teams began to carry out their preseason against different teams in the world, with the intention of arriving in the best shape for the competition and seeking snatch the scepter from Barcelona.
At the same time, great things are expected from different footballers who are active in the Spanish league, that is why we share with you at 90 that you should not stop following, continuing on this occasion from 70 to 61.
Of the Osasuna We have the midfielder. The Olympic medalist knows very well how to move the round both in short and long space, since he is perfectly located in the center of the field, so much so that he can play as an attacking midfielder or pivot. He usually goes down to help at the start, apart from that he loves to be the first to put pressure on the rivals.
Nationality: Spain
Age:25
Height: 1.82m
Position: Midfielder
Club: Osasuna
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals with the club: 6
Assists with the club: 8
The Franco-Spanish performs as a defender at Real Sociedad, which he arrived in 2016 to serve in the lower categories after having trained at the Stade Brest from France. Due to his good performances in recent seasons, he renewed his contract until 2026, apart from him he was sought to represent the national team of Spain after being naturalized. He can play in both positions at center back, boasting a very capable left foot.
Nationality: French Spain
Age:26
Height: 1.87m
Position: Central defense
Club: Real society
Worth: 35.00 million
Goals with the club:8
Assists with the club: 7
After having represented with honors the athletic bilbao for five years, the defender has just signed with the champion Barcelona, on July 5, for two seasons. Selection material from the lower ranks, he stands out for his one-on-one and his defensive solidity, being noted as a robust center-back. He guarantees the good output of the ball, has a strong character and a great passing game. For now he is still recovering from some injuries, but he is expected to be at his best when the championship starts.
Nationality: Spain
Age:32
Height: 1.82m
Position: Central defense
Club: Barcelona
Worth: 10.00 m
Goals at club level: 25
Assists at club level: 13
He has developed his entire career with Real Madrid, already becoming a benchmark for the team. More than a decade in the White House also made him a soccer player for the Spain. Thanks to this, he has a huge number of national and international titles. The defender has a great run when he is enabled as a winger, continuously accompanying the offensive plays. He has a great sense to read and interpret the plays and thus position himself.
Nationality: Spain
Age:33
Height: 1.80m
Position: Central defense
Club: Real Madrid
Worth: 6.00 m
Goals with the club: twenty
Assists with the club:9
Another element of the culé champion. The Danish defender arrived at the institution just last year from the Chelsea of England, where he was champion of the UEFA champions league in 2021. He is considered super versatile, since he can adapt in a line of four or three. Although his natural foot is the right, he also knows how to use his left foot perfectly.
Nationality: Denmark
Age:27
Height: 1.87m
Position: Central defense
Club: Barcelona
Worth: 40.00 mde
Goals at club level: 14
Assists at club level: eleven
Although in various media it is speculated that the winger could leave the real Madridothers mention that he has the total confidence of the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. He is considered one of the best full-backs in the world, apart from sometimes he is the only alternative for the whites on the right side. Since 2013, the two-time World Cup player has represented the first team and it seems difficult for him to be put aside at this time. Due to his wide range on the field, he has provided a large number of assists.
Nationality: Spain
Age:31
Height: 1.73m
Position: Right side
Club: Real Madrid
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals with the club: 10
Assists with the club: 68
For now there are chances that the goalkeeper will leave Sevilla, since it is of strong interest for the Bayern Munich, although for now the proposal has not convinced the Nervionense team. In any case, the Moroccan archery is a key part of the scheme due to his good interventions under the three posts, also remembering his good World Cup in Qatar 2022, without neglecting the fact that he was named the Best Player in the final of the Europa League 2023where they were champions.
Nationality: Morocco
Age:32
Height: 1.92m
Position: Goalie
Club: Seville
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals allowed with the club: 138
Zero arcs the club: 58
His continuity with real Madrid is in the air, since it has two important offers on the table, one of them from astonville from England. Despite the great competition he has in the Merengue squad, the Spanish midfielder has excellent technique, he knows how to drive the ball and pass it between the lines. At the same time, his ability to overflow into the area is magnificent, so much so that he dominates various positions such as inside, winger or midfielder.
Nationality: Spain
Age:27
Height: 1.79m
Position: Midfielder
Club: Real Madrid
Worth: 12.00 m
Goals with the club: 6
Assists with the club: 12
The world champion with France in 2018 he painted himself with the colors of Atlético Madrid in that same year after having been a member of the AS Monaco. His talent is undeniable because he can function as a winger on both sides, inside, attacking or defensive midfielder, as well as a winger. However, with the Colchoneros he plays the role of ’10’, since he pulls the strings to be able to feed the forwards with balls.
Nationality: France
Age:27
Height: 1.71m
Position: Attacking midfielder
Club: Atletico Madrid
Worth: 22.00 m
Goals with the club: 10
Assists with the club: twenty
One of the fashionable archers. He is the gatekeeper of the Real societycarrying out his entire career in Spain with athletic bilbao, I raised and Huesca. He was with the Spanish team in lower categories. He renewed his contract with the txuri-urdin until 2027, since his performances convinced the board that he was a success, improving a lot in one-on-one and air exits. Nor can it be neglected that he plays a fundamental role when it comes to playing with the ball, being one of those who best manages the round in all The league.
Nationality: Spain
Age:28
Height: 1.91m
Position: Goalie
Club: Real society
Worth: 25.00 m
Goals allowed with the club: 167
Zero arcs the club: 73
