At the same time, great things are expected from different footballers who are active in the Spanish league, that is why we share with you at 90 that you should not stop following, continuing on this occasion from 70 to 61.

Nationality: Spain

Age:25

Height: 1.82m

Position: Midfielder

Club: Osasuna

Worth: 12.00 m

Goals with the club: 6

Assists with the club: 8

Nationality: French Spain

Age:26

Height: 1.87m

Position: Central defense

Club: Real society

Worth: 35.00 million

Goals with the club:8

Assists with the club: 7

Nationality: Spain

Age:32

Height: 1.82m

Position: Central defense

Club: Barcelona

Worth: 10.00 m

Goals at club level: 25

Assists at club level: 13

Nationality: Spain

Age:33

Height: 1.80m

Position: Central defense

Club: Real Madrid

Worth: 6.00 m

Goals with the club: twenty

Assists with the club:9

Nationality: Denmark

Age:27

Height: 1.87m

Position: Central defense

Club: Barcelona

Worth: 40.00 mde

Goals at club level: 14

Assists at club level: eleven

Nationality: Spain

Age:31

Height: 1.73m

Position: Right side

Club: Real Madrid

Worth: 12.00 m

Goals with the club: 10

Assists with the club: 68

Nationality: Morocco

Age:32

Height: 1.92m

Position: Goalie

Club: Seville

Worth: 12.00 m

Goals allowed with the club: 138

Zero arcs the club: 58

Nationality: Spain

Age:27

Height: 1.79m

Position: Midfielder

Club: Real Madrid

Worth: 12.00 m

Goals with the club: 6

Assists with the club: 12

Nationality: France

Age:27

Height: 1.71m

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Atletico Madrid

Worth: 22.00 m

Goals with the club: 10

Assists with the club: twenty

Nationality: Spain

Age:28

Height: 1.91m

Position: Goalie

Club: Real society

Worth: 25.00 m

Goals allowed with the club: 167

Zero arcs the club: 73