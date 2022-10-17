With eCommerce only growing and developing, more and more people choose to start their businesses in this area. The first question that arises is what technology to choose. In this article, we’ll talk about why you should consider Shopware and what German agencies to check when looking for trusted developers.

Shopware is a scalable eCommerce solution that attracts many online business owners because it allows the creation of functional solutions at reasonable prices and in fast terms. It is particularly handy when you already have a store but need to enhance its functionality or add some specific features.

Shopware is suitable for all kinds of businesses, whether you are a large enterprise or a local startup. Large enterprises can especially benefit from the technology’s wide customization capabilities. Meanwhile, small and medium businesses usually don’t need a lot of customization and value the ability to create a store in quick terms. In this case, Shopware allows you to create an intuitive store using templates and start selling quickly.

One of the significant challenges is choosing the right development agency to work with you. While there are loads of eCommerce development agencies, not every agency is accustomed to Shopware. You need developers who have experience and skills not in eCommerce development in general but specifically in Shopware.

There are loads of Shopware extension development agencies in Germany. Let’s review some of the best ones. Without further adieu, let’s get to it.

This full-stack web development company specializes in eCommerce, platform infrastructure, and mobile development. They are located in Berlin, Germany, but have more than 100 employees all over Europe.

Purple Fire creates innovative solutions and approaches clients’ challenges in a unique way. The company’s clients are satisfied with smooth data integration and fast terms of implementing the changes. Purple Fire focuses on helping businesses grow as they see it as a way for their own growth and development.

IT Delight was founded in 2011 and acquired a significant portfolio of completed projects throughout that time. It consists of 80+ professionals working with clients of different scales and from various industries. Throughout the time on the market, the company completed lots of projects in various industries, from fashion and jewelry to healthcare and financial services.

IT Delight specializes not only in Shopware but also Magento, Laravel, Symfony, and React. No matter whether you need to build a project from scratch or extend functionality by adding several plugins, IT Delight’s team can handle it. The certified professionals will research, design, code, and maintain your store.

Hallwill Design & Dev Agency is a web flow design and web development company that offers services for clients all over the world at reasonable prices. Founded in 0216, the company creates no-code websites that turn startups into successful projects.

The company works in the following industries: startups, eCommerce, healthcare, and NFTs. They create solutions that bring immediate results, such as an 80% reduction in processing time due to the backend automation solution. Also, the agency incorporates all sorts of extensions that your platform needs, whether it’s a payment gateway or compressor plugin.

HY.AM Studios is a creative agency based in Berlin and founded in 2017. They work with different clients in various industries, from startups to international organizations. The primary focus is on branding, eCommerce development, and social media marketing. And the primary industries are advertising & marketing, business services, and eCommerce.

The clients also attest to the high level of communication and collaboration with the company. HY.AM Studios helps clients to form their brand image and work on the strategy right from the start.

Code Ninja is a software development and product design partner that was founded in 2015. The range of the solutions they have developed includes:

Custom software development

Resource Augmentation for Startups and Enterprises.

Offshore Teams Augmentation for Startups and Enterprises.

Data Analytics, Data Engineering, PowerBI

Cloud Services ( Azure, GCP, AWS )

Mobile App Development

User experience (UX/UI)

Besides that, the company also works with emerging technologies, such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, and IoT. The Code Ninja team carefully considers every project and delivers them at reasonable times. The main industries they work with are medical, eCommerce, and financial services.

Founded in 2018, this company claims that they are like cinnamon with sugar to apple pies. If you have an online shop, the company will help to make it look perfect for visitors and delight them. They specialize in researching your product, designing and programming the right concept, and fitting your needs.

The company focuses on marketing, specifically on bringing new customers via organic reach, paid advertising, and email marketing campaigns. At the same time, you can trust applepie Berlin to create a store from scratch or add numerous extensions and plugins to enhance the functionality of your store.

solution25 is an eCommerce agency that creates webshops, websites, and web apps. It was founded in 2015 after the experience of setting up and running an online shop. Since then, the company has helped other online businesses, either establishing their online presence from scratch or helping to transform their stores.

If you need eCommerce development, custom software development, or digital strategy development, solution25 specializes in these service lines. Whether you need migration of your store to Shopware or add several extensions, solution25 will carefully consider your challenge and come up with a solution. They also consult with the clients throughout the whole process and keep the lines of communication open afterward.

Strivals is a Munich-based agency founded in 2020. They focus on eCommerce development, web development, and UX\UI design. The company can help you relaunch your brand and create a web flow site with different integrations.

Strivals focuses on creating purposeful design and technology that allows engaging users and creating seamless experiences for them. Throughout the project, the team regularly communicates with clients, explaining every step of the process, and making changes if necessary.

designbuero is a web design agency helping clients to use the Internet to grow and evolve. The company prides itself on creating solutions that promote leads, engagement, and opportunities. It helps to shorten the startup time and incorporate interactive processes to achieve better conversion and lead generation rates. The main service lines of the company are search engine optimization, web design, and eCommerce development.

Conclusion

And that completes our list for today. Setting your online presence right is key to reaching success, and you have to get it right. Even though you can find numerous guides on setting up your store on Shopware, it will take lots of time and effort to learn everything about the platform and technology. Meanwhile, a trusted Shopware development company will help you to build the solution your business needs.

Suppose you already have a store, but it doesn’t function properly, or you lack numerous features and functionality. In that case, Shopware allows you to change it and make the shopping experience seamless for your customers due to its extensive customization and extension installation. Once again, skilled Shopware developers will help you to transform your store just as you need it.