As you likely already know if you’re reading this article, motion graphics have many benefits for businesses. However, many different kinds exist, so how do you narrow down to the most useful ones?

If you are trying to communicate effectively with viewers in 2023 and beyond, then looking back at the motion design trends of 2022 will be of great help. You may also consider seeking the services of a motion agency.

What is motion graphics?

Motion graphics enhance communication with viewers and add more depth to the story you are trying to tell them. There are many motion design trends, but based on our research, these 9 are the most important ones for businesses to consider going into 2023.

Trend #1 3D

3D is the biggest among motion graphics animation trends. It’s a popular trend for several good reasons. Mainly, it triggers emotions and excitement and can be quite impressive to behold. It also tends to stick with you for longer, which is advantageous for content creators seeking recognition. The best 3D motion graphics going into 2023 will aim for rounded shapes and sharp contrasting hues and colors.

Trend #2 Mixing 2D and 3D

This trend started becoming popular in 2019. As a result, making motion graphics with 2D and 3D effects has become easier in recent years. For example, you can create fantastic storytelling by combining 2D frames and overlays with 3D objects (and vice versa). Another common technique is to insert 2D overlays and 2D/3D animation with movement. Additionally, a popular tool that makes open-source 2D and 3D more accessible is Blender.

Trend #3 Kinetic Typography

It is a common belief among marketers that typefaces should always be readable. However unconventional as kinetic typography may seem, appealing visuals are well worth the risk. People have become well accustomed to it since it’s frequently used in promos, websites, and mobile apps. Kinetic Typography dominated in 2022 and will continue to for the foreseeable future.

Trend #4 Animated Logos

These trending motion graphics are making a splash, and even large corporations are adopting them. When you look at one, it is easy to see how it can grab users’ attention. Another way to look at it is that motion is highly effective in all areas. So why not for your logo too? Your logo design represents your identity, so wouldn’t it be nice for your brand to be perceived as creative and cutting-edge? After all, in the not-too-distant future, static logos may seem stale and outdated compared to animated logos.

Trend #5 Grain

Grain is similar to another trend called glitch, where the focus is on using imperfections to create perfection. Grain may seem bland compared to the other motion graphic trends on this list, but it’s striking to behold when used to enhance dull visuals. The advantages of grain include adding a look of authenticity to the images, breathing life into them, and adding a bit of roughness.

Trend #6 Retro

Retro, while being an older method, still makes the list of the best motion graphic trends of 2022. It adds a bit of nostalgia to any advertisement. Retro motion design trends saw a resurgence in 2019 and have remained phenomenal due to their ability to grab the attention of certain demographics like no other method can. It can also work especially well with millennials and Gen Z since they grew up in the 80s and 90s when today’s retro was born.

Trend #7 Vertical Animations

Vertical ads and animations display in portrait form on our mobile devices. Currently, there are around 6.5 billion mobile users worldwide. As smartphones have become more widespread, so have vertical animations and videos. Think of Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram. Media on these platforms is usually consumed vertically – it’s rare for users to bother turning their tablet or phone horizontally to view a photo or video. This user tendency helps explain the rise in vertical videos.

Trend #8 Morphing

Morphing is at the heart of logo animation. It’s when an image morphs or changes into another shape or image via seamless transitioning. Morphing is one of the most useful motion design trends as it sends a friendly message, is simple, and is illustrative. In addition, it’s well suited to web design since it helps keep visitors on the page longer.

Trend #9 Liquid Motion

Last but not least, on our list of the best motion design trends of 2022. Liquid motion is similar to morphing, except instead of clean transitions, you have more splashy ones. As a result, movements have a more water-like consistency and quality. And when you combine them with swirly typography, it can look even better. Also, remember that it’s always visually pleasing to see liquid transform into different shapes!

Conclusion

When combined with music and well-written copy, motion graphics will allow you to create better ads than the competition. Therefore, understanding the latest motion graphic trends will give you the most cutting-edge advantage over other competitors in your niche.