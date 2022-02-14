Fashion editors have listed the wardrobe items and style solutions that will gain wide popularity in 2022. A selection of eight positions published on the site Glamor.

The journalists analyzed the street style looks and designer shows that took place as part of the Fall-Winter 2022-2023 Fashion Week and compiled a list of clothes, accessories and shoes that will become relevant this season. It is known that fashion shows of various brands were held from 1 to 4 February in Copenhagen.

For example, the list of main trends included monochrome white outfits, as well as clothes in bright colors such as orange, neon green, yellow, red. In addition, items made of mesh fabric will become fashionable, which are presented in the assortment of brands Gestuz, A.Roege Hove and Kerne.Milk.

Related materials:

According to the material, quilted outerwear and oversized scarves will become popular: these wardrobe items appeared in the lines of Day Birger et Mikkelsen, Samsoe Samsoe, Holzweiler, Baum Und Pferdgarten, Munthe and Henrik Vibskov. In addition, experts advised readers to pay attention to inflated shoes, in particular, moon rover boots.

The editors also highlighted clothing with low sleeves, such as dresses, sweaters, and raincoats. According to experts, the fashionable concept of drouser, a combination of the words dress (“dress”) and trouser (“trousers”), will also become trendy. “Just wear a dress over trousers to achieve this effect,” the authors of the material explained.

In December, Who What Wear stylists predicted six fashion trends for 2022. Among them, for example, there are jackets for men with a collar, ties of different prints in combination with shirts and short leather gloves in bright colors.