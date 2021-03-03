resident EvilThroughout its 25-year history, it has left us emblematic games and stories and moments that have passed later. Capcom has never repeated formula in any of its games and has shown a clear evolution over the years. What started as a zombie outbreak at the Spencer Mansion in Resident Evil led to something of global magnitude. The protagonists we met when we were young have matured as the years have passed, accompanying us throughout all these years. Each of them has left us stories and mythical moments and it is very likely that each fan has their favorite protagonist. However, today we want to analyze the top 7 protagonists of Resident Evil to know which one is the real one. Are you ready?

Top 7 protagonists of Resident Evil. What is the real one? We tell you:

6. Barry Burton

Barry is one of the original four members of the STARS Alpha Team, where he was primarily responsible for supplying weapons. After surviving the incidents at the Spencer Mansion, he ended up in the BSAA. Barry has gone down in history not only for being one of the most beloved characters by fans, but also for giving us the famous “Jill sandwich” gag. . The last time we saw him was in Resident Evil Revelations 2, so maybe he will appear in more installments soon. Barry Burton’s main appearances are:

resident Evil Resident Evil (Remake) Resident Evil Revelations 2

5. Ada Wong

Although the mercenary Ada Wong may not be able to conserve herself as a real Resident Evil protagonist, has gained a niche in popularity, among fans, over the years. Ada debuted in Resident Evil 2, where her path intersects with that of Leon S. Kennedy. Although Ada is presented as an “anti-heroic” spy, the truth is that her appearances have been fundamental to the success of the protagonists in their missions and has enjoyed an interesting role in different installments of the saga. Ada Wong is known to appear, in addition to movies and books, in:

Resident Evil 2 (1998) Resident Evil 4 resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

7. Rebecca Chambers

Rebecca Chambers made her debut in Resident Evil, as a member of the STARS Bravo Team and a partner to Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. From the beginning, Rebecca’s work as a doctor and scientist was evident. So much so that, in Resident Evil Vendetta, she is already an expert biochemist and consultant on bioterrorism. In total, Rebecca Chambers has been the protagonist or has enjoyed prominence three times. So for the moment, while waiting for her appearance in Resident Evil Revelations 3 to be confirmed, she is known to appear in:

resident Evil Resident Evil Zero

4. Claire Redfield

Claire Redfield made an appearance in Resident Evil 2, where she introduced herself as a student who went to the chaotic and zombified Raccoon City in search of her brother Chris. Subsequently, Claire starred in the cult game par excellence of the saga and one that many fans do not stop asking for a remake: Resident Evil Code: Veronica. Of the four great protagonists of the saga, Claire has been the least exploited by Capcom in terms of appearances. However, very soon we will have her back in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. As Claire’s main appearances, not counting her great role in the WS Anderson saga, we find the following games:

Resident Evil 2 (1998) Resident Evil Code: Veronica Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

3. Jill Valentine

Jill Valentine is without a doubt one of the most popular characters in the series. Something that Capcom itself has confirmed. A member of the STARS, Jill had her own campaign in Resident Evil and repeated alone in Resident Evil 3. The fact of being the first character in the series to have her own game and her interesting dynamics and encounters with Nemesis, made Jill Valentine an icon in video games. In total, Jill has appeared in 13 games in the franchise, including the following:

resident Evil Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Resident Evil Revelations Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 3 (2020)

2. Leon S. Kennedy

Leon S. Kennedy is, for many, the protagonist of true Resident Evil. We met him as a rookie cop in Resident Evil 2 and he’s been a part of Capcom history ever since. A story that was consolidated when he starred in Resident Evil 4 alone, a game that won the Game of the Year award. Recently we were able to enjoy Leon again in Resident Evil 2 (2019) and this year he will star, along with Claire Redfield, in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. So it is clear that Capcom does not want to waste one of its “fan-favorites” for its future projects. Leon’s main appearances are:

Resident Evil 2 (1998) Resident Evil 4 resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

1. Chris Redfield

The real Resident Evil protagonist It can be none other than Chris Redfield on his own merits. This former member of the STARS was the first playable character with Jill Valentine and is the protagonist who has appeared the most in the main titles of the saga. In total, he has appeared in 14 games in the series, as well as movies, books, and comics. Chris has grown up with many of us for 25 years and in Resident Evil 8 we will be able to enjoy his fullness as a character. Without hesitation, we believe that Chris Redfield is the true protagonist of Resident Evil and these are just a few of his appearances:

resident Evil Resident Evil Code: Veronica Resident Evil Remake Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil: Revelations resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Resident Evil Village

