Unicredit and Banco Bpm lose 12 positions. Mps collapses to 397 million, slipping to 334th place

The Chinese and American banks continue to maintain leadership in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2022, placing itself at the helm of the ranking. More generally, with an average growth of 9% year-over-year in brand value, the 500 major banks in the world change negative trend that began a year before the onset of the pandemic.

In fact, according to the latest report by Brand Finance “the brand value of the largest banks in the world in January 2020 it decreased by 2% and in January 2021 by a further 4%. Initially caused by economic uncertainty and interest rate movements, the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has seen profits and interest rates take a hit. “

“While the banks continue to fight the fallout of the pandemic of Covid-19, the importance of a stronger image & reputation is increasingly important. Traditional banks will have to continue to differentiate themselves from their competitors, in particular from fintechs and global brands that are not yet active in the financial world but which could upset the market in the medium term “, he comments. Massimo Pizzo Italy managing director of Brand Finance

Chinese and American banks dominate the ranking

Land Chinese banks maintain the leadership in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2022, representing one third of the total value of the brands in the rankings and for a cumulative value of $ 454 billion. While their global counterparts have seen a decline in brand value over the past two years, Chinese banks have remained largely impervious to these problems.

Over the past year, the Chinese economy has continued to recover steadily despite a complex and ever-changing domestic and international environment. In the first half of 2021 alone, the nation’s GDP and producer prices increased by 13% and 5%, respectively, from the previous year.

The brand value of ICBC, the world’s largest bank, increased 3% year-over-year to US $ 75.1 billion, making it the most valuable banking brand in the world and the 8th largest bank brand in the world. higher value in the cross-sector ranking present in the Brand Finance Global 500 2022.

In the last year, ICBC continued to have good relationships with consumers and to expand its portfolio by opening branches in foreign markets such as Mexico, Argentina and Panama. ICBC continues to outshine its competitors China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, in 2nd and 3rd place respectively. Also Bank of China and China Merchants Bank remain in the top 10 of the most valuable banking brands, ranking 4th and 10th for another year.

“Chinese banks have performed remarkably well this year, with no signs of slowing down. This is due to the country’s timely response to the pandemic and early investment in digital development, which has allowed Chinese banks to continue interacting with their customers even in moments of greatest difficulty “, comments Protection payment.

The US banks represent almost a quarter of the total value of the brands present in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2022 ranking. Among these 76 brands, Bank of America, Citi, Chase, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan have kept their place in the top 10 this year.

Italian banks in the rankings

In the Brand Finance Banking 500 2022 there are 16 Italian banks, one more than last year. This year the UBI brand and the Iccrea brands entered, in 401st place with a value of 295 million dollars, and Banca Ifis, in 488th place with a value of 186 million dollars thanks to the considerable strengthening of its image.

Among the banking brands with higher growth in absolute value globally there is Intesa Sanpaolo. The value of this brand has increased year over year by over 2 billion also thanks to the completion of the acquisition of UBI. Thanks to a 32% increase, the Intesa Sanpaolo brand is valid today 9.7 billion of dollars thus reaching the 34th place in this year’s overall ranking and 6th place among the banks of the old continent, surpassing Rabobank, UBS and ING.

Unicredit and Banco BPM both lost 12 positions following a loss of the first equal to 8%, which brings it to a value of 2 billion US dollars, thus falling to 130th place, and of the second to a loss of 6%, falling to 175th place with a worth 1.2 billion dollars.

Bper it climbs 44 positions thanks to a 41% increase in value which brings it to 241st place with 684 million dollars also thanks to the acquisition of part of the UBI business. Having Bper a relatively weak brand strength score, rated by Brand Finance A + as “strong” this bank still has strong room for growth.

The increase in the value of the brand seems unstoppable Fineco which this year increased by 36% while last year it had increased by 66%. This year Fineco, with a value of 620 million dollars, climbs 41 positions thus reaching the 225th place. The value of this brand is mainly due to the business model and the undoubted commercial capacity. The AA- of Fineco’s Brand Strength Index still suggests good growth margins that can materialize if the bank decides to strengthen its image & reputation in order to make growth even more solid.

Monte dei Paschi following a loss of 25% in the value of the brand, it drops to 397 million, loses 66 positions and reaches the 334th place. The constant strengthening of its image & reputation and the consequent increase in value had led the old bank to recover after the past crises. The uncertainty of the last year has weakened the brand from “very strong” AA- to “strong” A +. The weakening of the brand and the consequent contraction of both current and prospective revenues contributed to the loss of over 100 million dollars in terms of trademark value alone. Mediolanum, Mediobanca, Compass, Popolare di Sondrio and Sella this year they lose value, while I BNL and Credito Emiliano brands grow.

“Except for Intesa and Unicredit, Italian banks are generally still not very attentive to the management of the rational and emotional factors that guide customers’ choices. When we talk about branding too often it is not understood that the good quality of services is a necessary but not sufficient factor to attract customers; otherwise it is necessary to add a corporate purpose that contributes to the improvement of the community. Surely the strong focus on ESG is a good starting point “, he concludes Protection payment.

