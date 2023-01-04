The New Year usually brings up the resolution of the resolutions and the forecast of the future. Among this notion of the future we find the search for tarot readings or the predictions of the zodiac signs. However, the stars and chance have a lot to bequeath, more than questions of divination, since the stellar mantle on which they are based is capable of generating a complex imaginary. A sample of this is the zodiacal anime that allows us to glimpse a very specific notion of what the Zodiac.

Do not belittle the Zodiac, since surely some of your favorite animes have influence or are based on some stellar construct. Here we present one of the most complex and wonderful zodiac anime of all time.

Knights of the Zodiac aka Saint Seiya

Of course, Saint Seiya and especially the saga of the twelve houses It is one of the greatest samples of the potential of zodiac anime. This delivery is built through the constellations and the knights who carry their signs with courage and honor.

The roles of the golden knights are based on the constellations of the western zodiac.being the structure of the work, meanwhile, the other knights correspond to the rest of the constellations.

Knights of the Zodiac are one of the most important anime works of all timeand are among the most enjoyable zodiac anime.

Juni Taisen

It is a particularly dark installment, we are talking about a battle royale. presents an annual tournament that brings together 12 assassins, each under a sign of the Chinese zodiac. In this competition, the surviving assassin wins and — depending on his condition, he or his contracting party — receives one wish.

However, the contractors are usually heads of nations who aim for very specific things. This zodiac anime is extraordinary because it features assassins with very specific abilities and personalities. and, being structured by the legend of the Chinese Zodiac, we know in advance who will be the winner and “why”.

Undoubtedly, is the bloodiest zodiac anime submission.

fruit basket

It is a very charismatic anime that, despite being recognized mostly for its romantic load, shows us a very complex family environment which, however, with patience and respect will eventually improve as each of the characters grows.

Although, it’s pretty fantastic. It tells the story of the special Sohma family that is chosen to reincarnate the Chinese zodiac signs in their descendants.. Nobody knows, but since ancient times they are very prestigious due to their circumstances. However, the fact of reincarnation is complex and puts a lot of pressure on family members.

A very peculiar circumstance that this zodiacal anime takes up is that, based on chinese legend, the cat is betrayed and excluded from the main zodiac spectrum due to a deception by the rat. However, in fruit basket, the cat is listed as one of the signs. However, his status will be eternally terrible.

The young man who plays the cat has a complicated character, but he will meet a girl who will not only change his life but that of his entire family.

On the other hand, something that brings comedy to such an intense issue of mistreatment and family abuse is that family members become their zodiac animal if touched by someone of the opposite sex, so they must be very careful.

Contrary to the other zodiac anime, this one has some cruel overtones blurred by the transparency, value and warmth of Tohru Honda, its protagonist.

Sakura Card Captor Y Sakura Clear Card

Well, we know that Sakura is a very special delivery, and in general the work of CLAMP, because its complex universe is structured by mystical issues. In addition, it is traversed by specific notions of magic, conception of realities and times, manifestations, balanced energies, folklore, butterfly effects and more details that, with a terrifying nature, direct the fascinating work that responds to its construct.

We know that Sakura Kinomoto inherited the cards from the great magician Clow and these look more like some kind of tarot. But, they also have a zodiacal influence. We must remember that in itself the deck used for the tarot is anchored to the representation of the zodiac signs of the West.

So in a more subtle way Sakura Card Captor it’s a zodiac anime installment much more fantastic than the others, and much more complex, if we see all the support behind it.

Jackie Chan Adventures

How can we forget the fantastic installment full of action and fun in which Jackie Chan will have to collect the impressive signs of the Chinese zodiac? It is definitely one of the most entertaining series.

In fact, It differs a lot from the previous zodiac anime, It has a very particular essence that will keep you waiting for each of the movements, misunderstandings and mistakes of the characters.

One of the best series since it really takes advantage of the signs of the Zodiac.

The zodiac anime

We refer to those installments that have a mystical structure that rescues the signs of the Zodiac. However, as we mentioned above, it also there are animes that are only influenced or that do not have an obvious structure, but a firm one that supports the narrative, as is the case of Sakura Card Captor.

And, which zodiacal anime was your favorite?

