But since we are in this train of thought, this idea came to mind for a top 5 with Xbox exclusives that would be good for PlayStation.

Xbox exclusives that could work very well on PlayStation

5 – Quantum Break is a forgotten Xbox game that could be revived on PlayStation

This game was one of the first exclusives of the Xbox One era and gave us all the great gameplay with unique touches that Remedy has accustomed us to. As for consoles, This game never left Xbox exclusivity. Considering Remedy continued a shared universe with Alan Wake and Control, perhaps it's time for his long-lost brother to join them.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

This way Remedy fans who didn't continue with the brand will have the opportunity to try it and find out what they missed. Not to mention it would give him a chance to find a larger audience and perhaps spark interest in a new Jack Joyce adventure.

4 – Gears of War

Although gears of war It is one of the best-known Xbox exclusives, they must admit that they have already forgotten it. It's almost been 5 years since we had Gears 5. That's why we think it would be a good idea to open the saga to PlayStation. As with Quantum Break, it would be a way to reignite interest in her.

Source: Xbox.

We do not say that the assumption Gears 6 should be released on PlayStation. The best thing would be to release remastered versions of the original trilogy to this new market. They could also take advantage of DualSense technologies to get us more fully into the game. Imagine Marcus Fenix ​​saying 'Control, this is Delta' and hearing him just inches from you.

3 – Sunset Overdrive another Xbox game that would benefit from being cross-platform

It is no secret that in its beginnings the Xbox One suffered a lot with its sales. This made very good games like Quantum Break and Sunset Overdrive They will be somewhat forgotten. The latter is an adventure that does not deserve to disappear without more people knowing about it. Well, it is one of the craziest, funniest and most colorful games in recent years.

Source: Insomniac Games

Especially in a time where it seems that all single-player titles must be serious and gloomy, we could use a second wind to Sunset Overdrive. Additionally, Insomniac, the studio that created it, is already owned by PlayStation. Maybe it's time for him to meet his little brothers.

2 – Forza Horizon 5

We know that PlayStation has Grand Tourism to satisfy the need for racing games. But not all of us want such a serious game. Sometimes we just want to drive without so many worries. This is where it could come in. Forza Horizon 5because the Xbox exclusive gives us much more than just races. In addition, the competitions are more colorful and even exciting.

Source: Playground Games

Not only do you have careers, you have the possibility to explore its big world in what looks like a Mexican playground for your favorite vehicles. While perhaps this addition to the PlayStation catalog will get someone fired, they can't deny that console users would take the first opportunity to play it.

1 – Hi-Fi Rush

Now we come to HiFi Rush which is one of the most talked about to make the leap not only to PlayStation but to Nintendo Switch, which we believe would be a great move. Those who have already played this Xbox gem know that all its gameplay is aimed at following the rhythm of the songs on stage. This could work much better with PlayStation 5.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Again we talk about DualSense. Its haptic responses could make it much easier for our combos to go at the right pace. Not to mention that his speakers could immerse us more fully in his musical setting. For this reason, we believe that Hi-Fi Rush is the one that would benefit the most from all the Xbox games coming to other consoles. Now we just have to wait for it to be true.

While some of these might be wild dreams, we have no regrets in saying that they are games that would work great on the PlayStation. They could even sell more than on Xbox. What did you think of our top? What other Xbox exclusives would you like to see on PlayStation one day? Tell us in the comments!

