But for every pro there is a con and this year also had its fair share of not so good news in the industry. The same ones we want to remember with this Top 5 worst disappointments of 2023.

Number 5 – The disappointments we have due to the number of games that arrived broken

Although 2023 did have a large number of must-see video games, it also had many expected releases that arrived very broken. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, Mortal Kombat on Switch are just some of the expected games of 2023 that arrived in less than optimal states. Sometimes they were even unplayable.

Perhaps most disappointing is that we were constantly seeing apology letters from developers promising to fix their game. Which worries us a lot. What if 2023 was just the beginning and the next few years we will be seeing more and more similar disappointments? We hope not, but you never know.

Number 4 -No Activision game comes to Game Pass until 2024

Since 2022, the gaming world has been watching Xbox's attempt to buy Activision. So that finally in October of this year the purchase was finalized after hundreds of hours of trials. Unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass users, this brought one of the biggest disappointments of the year. Well, none of the Activision-Blizzard games will arrive on the service until 2024.

All the media show and the lawsuits in court They did not give Xbox time to make agreements that would ensure the growth of its catalog. Although surely in the first months of 2024 we will see Spyro, Crash, Prototype and others arrive in service, this 2023 they left us wanting. We can only wait.

Number 3 – Silent Hill returned to give us pure disappointments

Since the cancellation of the promising Silent Hills, Konami put its beloved survival horror franchise on ice, despite the fact that fans have been asking for its return for years. In 2022 they announced a whole series of new projects, including a new interactive series and a remake of Silent Hill 2 developed by Bloober Team and members of the original team.

Unfortunately in 2023 we had its interactive series and it seems that Konami continues to be the company that always disappoints us. Well, they filled the project with microtransactions and it also seems that they wrote their plot with artificial intelligence.

To finish killing hope, There are rumors that the remake of Silent Hill 2 not going well. Furthermore, these have increased because there has not been a single advance since its announcement more than a year ago. So it seems that the saga only revived to die again.

Number 2.- CD Projekt Red spits in the face of those who trusted them

If you remember the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 In 2020, they experienced one of the most controversial moments in video games. Its departure was so disastrous that CD Projekt Red promised it would be fixed and offered refunds.

In 2023 Phantom Liberty arrived and the 2.0 update that completely changes the game. Now it finally resembles what they promised so many years ago. But there's a little problem.

People who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the last generation of consoles and decided to trust CD Projekt Red got a kick in the rear. Well, patch 2.0 came out exclusively for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

So those who have not yet made the generational leap and keep their copies of Xbox One or PS4 will be left wanting to try the most definitive version. If you ask us, it was a very bad way to repay his fans' trust in old gen.

Number 1 – PlayStation Cancellations

PlayStation has not been in a very good situation lately, which was demonstrated by the cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer. For three years they kept us hopeful that we would see it, that it was one of Naughty Dog's most ambitious games and that it would expand the universe to other infected cities.

It seems that so much ambition affected them, because Naughty Dog realized what having a game as a service would entail and decided to cancel it. Leaving PlayStation without one of its most anticipated projects and adding more disappointments to its credit.

But that is not all. Although it is not official yet, everything indicates that the remake of Knights of the Old Republicexclusive to PS5, is also about to knock on the doors of San Pedro.

A renowned insider assured that there are problems with its development. Additionally, PlayStation is discreetly deleting trailers and posts about its announcement. So it's practically an open secret that we won't see it arrive. So this year PS there were at least two disappointments.

There is a saying that you have to leave the past behind, that's why we made this top just before the end of the year to leave these controversies behind and look with hope towards 2024. I hope you have fewer disappointments. What did you think of our top? What else in video games disappointed you in 2023? Tell us in the comments!

