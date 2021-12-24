Now that 2021 is drawing to a close, the time has come to look back at all that we live through. While it was a year filled with many great games, especially in recent months, we also had a few disappointments. Some related to specific titles and others to the gaming world in general.

We know that what we expect will not always happen in life. The game we wanted so much may turn out to be a mess or the industry may adopt fashions that we don’t like. That is why today we bring you what we consider the five worst gamer disappointments of this 2021. Join us to cry of courage.

5.- The disappointments that we take due to all the delays to 2022

As we mentioned, 2021 was a very good year for video games, but it could have been much better. Sadly, COVID-19 continues to do its thing, causing collective disappointment. This due to the delay of different titles that were highly anticipated.

Games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dying Light 2 and the much requested God of War: Ragnarok they were forced to change their release dates in 2021. Many of them went to other days in 2022 and some more do not have a specific release yet. It was certainly a great disappointment to know that we would have to wait longer to enjoy several of them.

4.- Cyberpunk 2077’s free DLC

We all heard about the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077. A fact that quickly turned it into one of the great disappointments of 2020, after having been one of the most anticipated games. The chaos was such that even CD Projekt Red, its developers, offered refunds of their own money and promised to improve it.

One of the promises was that those affected who decided to stay with Cybepunk they would receive free rewards for their loyalty. It took more than half of 2021 for players to receive their gifts, but it was not at all what they expected. Those present were nothing more than a jacket and an alternate appearance for the character of Keanu reeves.

Needless to say, many players were upset by these, adding to the growing list of disappointments it has brought. Cyberpunk. Its developers still have a lot to do if they want to regain the trust of those who once adored them.

3.- Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack one of the pair of disappointments from Nintendo that we had this year

Although they could argue that the Nintendo Switch OLED was one of the biggest disappointments of the Big N In 2021, we believe there was a worse one. One of the biggest hits on the gamer gonads was the Expansion Pack of your service Nintendo Switch Online.

The idea does not sound bad: to be able to enjoy beloved titles of Nintendo 64 Y Sega genesis in you Switch. However, you can only do this if you pay an extra fee that many considered excessively expensive. The price was almost doubled for just a handful of games.

What makes it a worse disappointment is the fact that at its launch, several titles in its catalog were not emulated correctly. With several errors and a bad mapping with the current controls, the excitement of many turned to anger. Who knows if Nintendo change your mind about the prices of the Expansion Pack after this reception.

2.- Battlefield 2042

After impressive advances that promised us large-scale action and a worthy competitor Call of Duty: Warzone, I arrive Battlefield 2042 to disappoint. The long-awaited title of EA Y HE SAYS was left to duty in a large number of respects. The worst thing is that their mistakes make it look like they should have left it in the oven for longer.

It is one of the biggest disappointments of the year as it promised a lot before its launch. Once it reached the public, they complained of errors in the vehicles, in the registration of the impacts, the aim, the lack of content. In fact, it became one of the worst-reviewed games in Steam.

1.- GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the biggest disappointment for fans of this saga

Perhaps the worst disappointment this year was the collection of remasters of Grand theft auto iii, Vice City Y San Andreas. Not only because it was full of errors, but because these Gta They are very good on their own, a cat’s hand was enough and everyone would be happy. Unfortunately it was not like that.

GTA: The Trilogy it came with graphics that even make the originals look good in comparison, a hideous rain filter, and various bugs that didn’t let you have fun. Not to mention that the versions of Pc Y Nintendo Switch they were considered almost unplayable due to the deplorable state in which they were launched.

It seems like Rockstar I would not have seen what happened to Cyberpunk last year or they didn’t have proper quality control for the remasters. Like CD Projekt Red, its developers have already promised to improve it, but the truth is that this should not have happened in the first place. It seems like Rockstar he was not fond of the titles that made him what he is today.

