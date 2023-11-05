













But there are also times when studios seek to return a franchise to its former glories, but the results achieve the complete opposite. That’s why today we bring you this top 5 with the worst comebacks in the world of video games. If they were going to give us these things, the best thing is that they would have left them dead.

The video games that came back to fail

Number 5 – Banjo Kazooie Nuts & Bolts, one of the most iconic duos in video games only came back to die

Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo Tooie They were much-loved gems from the Nintendo 64 era. Both were 3D platform video games that had us collecting various objects in many colorful settings.

Fans were expecting a similar sequel when it was first announced. Nuts & Bolts. But what they got was a game focused on building vehicles with virtually nothing of what fans loved in the first place.

At the time, critics shared positive opinions. They even said that the system for building the vehicles was quite robust and creative. Fans did not think the same and turned Nuts & Bolts into a sales failure. Since then, the bird and the bear have only been guests in other games, but their series remains buried.

Number 4 – Shenmue 3

The first two video games of Shenmue They’ve built up a huge fan base over the years. Therefore, the pressure to put an end to his story increased until it finally arrived. Shenmue 3. This game is an example of ‘be careful what you wish for’. Well, despite coming out 18 years after the previous installment, it maintained the same gameplay. Although it was a watershed at the time, by 2019 it already felt very archaic.

Curiously, it was a sequel practically created thanks to the fans. Well, a Kickstarter campaign was started to do it. His collection broke several records on the platform. The thanks really weren’t worth it. Worst of all, the game didn’t even end its story and left things open for a sequel. But good luck finding someone to finance you. Shenmue 4

Number 3 – Turok from 2008 left behind what made its video games special

At the time of the Nintendo 64, perhaps there was not a shooter as crazy as it was Turok. A game that combined aliens, dinosaurs and high-caliber weapons. After a long lethargy, the franchise returned with a reboot in 2008. This left behind the most fantastic elements to give us a fairly generic shooter.

They said goodbye to creative weapons for the usual submachine guns and shotguns. The scenarios were jungles after jungles after jungles and perhaps the worst thing is that it was too easy. You could practically get through the entire game using just the knife. Since this installment we have not seen Turok in a new game. Fortunately we have the remasters of his original trilogy to remember him by.

Number 2.- Bionic Commando

If you were alive at the time of the NES, you surely remember Bionic Commando. A very entertaining side scroller that had a peculiar mechanic: The use of the bionic arm of its protagonist to attack and move around the stage.

After having a very good reception in the 80s and a great remaster, Capcom decided to give the franchise one more chance in 2009. Unfortunately they added the worst clichés of the time. His story got too serious for its own good and the settings got pretty apocalyptic. This was a clear contrast to all the color that the original video games had.

What ended up burying him is that he did nothing to differentiate himself. Its gameplay was very rough even for a shooter and it didn’t take very good advantage of having a hook arm at our disposal. Which finally completely killed Bionic Commando.

Number 1 – Duke Nukem Forever is proof that video games have to evolve

Duke Nukem will surely appear in the dictionary if you are looking for nineties shooter video games. It was violent, chaotic and with a very rude protagonist who still had millions of fans in the world.

After being in limbo for more than 10 years, Duke Nukem Forever It finally hit the shelves. However, just what happened to him happened to him. Shenmue 3. Time passed, but the gameplay of Duke Nukem Forever got stuck in the nineties.

Furthermore, the protagonist’s sense of humor no longer resonates well with modern audiences. It wasn’t so funny anymore to urinate on aliens after shooting them in their private parts. Its developers decided to focus entirely on nostalgia and not on giving the good Duke a good way to stay current. And now no one remembers this gamer icon from the nineties.

Although sometimes it’s good for companies to return to forgotten gems, these video games are proof that not everyone deserves a second chance and are better off as memories.

What did you think of our top? What other comeback in video games disappointed you? Tell us in the comments!

