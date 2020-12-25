There was a glut of web series in the year 2020, but few web series have succeeded in making a place in the heart of the audience. These web series also made a lot of headlines on social media. Let’s know about some such great web series-

Bandish Bendits: A melodious and storyline that captivates the audience

This year, Bandish Bandits with 10 episodes managed to live up to the expectation of the audience while maintaining their thrill with all the ups and downs. This series revolves around the house of music. In Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Radhey (Ritwik Bhowmik) learns classical singing under strict discipline from his grandfather Sangeet Pandit Radhe Mohan Rathore (Nasiruddin Shah). At the same time, in Mumbai, there is a pop sensation Tamanna Sharma (Shreya Chaudhary), who grew up in the pampering of her father, who has millions of followers on social media. Tamanna has a contract for three hit songs with a music company and the second one has flopped. She reaches Jodhpur in search of desi beats. This is where the real story of Bandish Bendits begins.

Ashram: Series highlighting the game played under the cover of religion

Producer-director Prakash Jha in his first webseries ashram has exposed the layers of goitre business in the ashram. She likes the audience very much. The first and second seasons of the ashram were released on MX Player on Friday. Through this series, Prakash Jha took the picture of the ashram on a large canvas and he talks about the scenes. However, they already give this statutory information that this is not the real picture of religion. He is only exposing the activities of those people who make them goat by tricking the innocent and poor under the guise of religion. This series binds, which is the secret of its success.

Scam: Stock market history is incomplete without Harshat Mehta

Scam based on the popular economic scam is a series that keeps viewers engaged from beginning to end. It is based on Harshad Mehta. Director Hansal Mehta’s webseries presents the stock market and Harshad in an interesting way. Even if you are not interested in Dalal Street, it does not disappoint you. This is a story before today’s digital world. Whenever the history of the Indian stock market is written, Harshad will be incomplete without Shantilal Mehta. But Harshad’s story is not just related to the stock market or the economy. There are also such shades of politics in it, which were tried to suppress or were just called rumors.

Mirzapur Season 2: Unmatched Acting Cocktail of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma

Mirzapur season 2 entertained the audience a lot in the year 2020. People have been waiting for this for a long time. The performance of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma did not disappoint the audience. In this season of ten long episodes, the story stands late, but gradually the audience starts liking it. Where Mirzapur was in 2018, it is seen standing there in the second season as well. Bahubali Akhandananda alias Kalin Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) rule over Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh remains in the series. The new series begins with the mission of avenging the murder of his brother and sister in the previous series of Gajdu Pandit (Ali Fazal), the henchmen of Kalin Bhaiya and Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma), daughter of police officer Gupta.

A Suitable Boy: A series created like a petting that viewers will remember for a long time

A suitable boy, based on the novel by writer Vikram Seth, manages to attract the attention of the audience. This novel was written in 1993, almost 27 years later, this webseries has been made on this novel. Which has been produced for the BBC by director Meera Nair and Andrew Davis has written the screenplay. It is among the most expensive series of the BBC so far. Its budget is more than 150 crores rupees. It has been released on Netflix. This is the first story series of BBC, in which there is no English main character. All are Indians.

