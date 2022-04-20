Experts and doctors explained, according to a report published by the British newspaper, The Telegraph, that the application of some healthy behaviors would save the lives of millions of people, such as climbing stairs, which seems more effective in preventing heart attacks, compared to a full sporting session in the club at an almost daily rate.

Professor Maureen MacDonald, from Canadian McMaster University, and his colleagues discovered that climbing 18 stairs has the same effect as a 45-minute exercise class, and they recommended 5 ways that are the best that will avoid cardiovascular disease, namely:

1 Double your workout time

2 Get regular checkups

3 Eat healthy, low-calorie foods

4 Psychological support from friends and relatives

5 Take care of the timing and amount of sleep