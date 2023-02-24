In all media we have come across great stories of redemption. Villains that we thought were beyond repair ended up becoming kind souls and even helped the protagonists.

While it’s more common to see this in anime, today we got to thinking about the best cases of this situation in the video game. That is why today we bring you this Top 5 of the best villains who became heroes in this medium.

Number 5. Shadow the Hedgehog was one of Sonic’s best villains before becoming his ally

Shadow is currently one of the most popular characters in the entire Sonic franchise. There are even those who can’t wait to see his film debut in the third hedgehog movie, where we will surely remember his first appearance as a villain.

Sonic Adventure 2 served as the introduction for this villain. At first it started out as quite a powerful being that didn’t hesitate to give the blue hedgehog its good beatings. However it was all explained as we went along. Actually he is a character with quite a tragic story involving a little girl whom he loved too much.

In the end, he joined forces with Sonic to save the world and has been a great ally in subsequent installments ever since.. Not to mention, his popularity led him to have his own video game in 2005. It seems that in addition to redeeming himself, he won the hearts of the public.

Number 4. Big Daddy

Those who played BioShock surely have clashes with the Big Daddy very much in mind. These enemies appeared constantly in his first installments and were always very fearsome. Who would have thought that in the sequel we would take the role of one of them?

bioshock 2 surprised us by stepping into the shoes of one of these Guardians of Rapture. This not only made us feel very powerful, but also gave us insight into the psychology of these characters who seemed like mere machines.

Thanks to the story of this installment we saw that the Big Daddy really feel affection and attachment for their little sisters. We even feel bad for ending them. This is why we consider them a great example of villains turned heroes. Perhaps the only thing we lacked was to understand his point of view.

Number 3. Arthur Morgan, a villain who became a very charitable hero

Red Red Redemption 2 gave us one of the best redemption arcs in living memory: Arthur Morgan’s. Who started as an unscrupulous villain, in the end he left us in tears with his actions.

In the first hours of the game we see him be a full-fledged outlaw. He had no problem with kidnapping, killing and terrorizing whoever got in front of him. He even did not hesitate to mercilessly beat a very sick man. However, several fortuitous encounters, the death of his companions, the contagion of tuberculosis and the growing instability of Dutch made Arthur change his life course.

In the end, he did everything in his power to give John Marston a chance at a better life. This fearsome member of Dutch’s gang ended his days as one of the most charitable souls in gaming. Fly high Arthur

Number 2. The Inquisitor

The Arbiter has one of our favorite redemption stories. Especially since in the end he not only saved his own race, he also fought for humanity and was a hero on par with the Master Chief. He was a faithful follower of the prophets and blindly followed their orders. However, his encounter with The Heretic changed him forever and he saw the reality behind ‘The Great Journey’.

After learning the truth, he did not hesitate to join forces with humanity to stop the activation of the rings and save the entire galaxy. Not to mention, he was an excellent co-pilot in that amazing final escape. The Inquisitor not only became a hero, he showed that anyone is capable of changing his convictions and leaving his hatred in order to achieve the common good. And to think that he was one of the villains of the first title.

Number 1. Abby, the best example of villains turned heroes in video games

We admit that when Abby played that fateful game of golf with Joel we also said ‘give him what he deserves, Ellie‘, but in the end our perspective became totally different. Abby is the perfect example of the saying ‘everyone is the hero of their own story’. Although we started seeing her as a bloody murderer, there was a very complex background

The Last of Us Part II It started with a villainous Abby. However, we had the opportunity to find out why she did what she did. She was just a girl whose father was needlessly killed by Joel. So we could better understand her revenge. As if this were not enough, he also switched sides in the conflict between the Wolfs and the Seraphites. Here she decided to abandon the constant cycle of killing in order to save Lev and his sister.

We know that there are still those who do not forgive her for what she did to Joel, but many others stopped seeing her as a villain to know her as a human being. Would they react differently if someone took her father from them like that?

These were the best villains-turned-heroes we could come up with in video games. Although we know there are many others out there. Do you agree with our top? What other villains-turned-heroes do you think should have been here? Tell us in the comments!

