That is why we bring you this Top 5 Video Games that can replace any summer course, since in addition to entertaining you, they can teach you one thing or another.

Number 5. Fortnite is one of those video games that you can play all summer

okay maybe Fortnite It may not be the most educational video game ever, but there is no doubt that it has enormous potential to entertain you for hours throughout this summer. This is one of those videogames that has no end and since it is multiplayer it is certain that no game will be the same as the previous one, so you could easily spend hours or whole days here.

Source: Epic Games

In addition, it does have some things to teach you and can help you perfect others. Like your memorization and your eye-hand coordination. After all, how do you expect to build huge skyscrapers in a matter of seconds? Of course, his greatest teaching is respect for the rights of others. Since if you play with friends you will realize the fury that you can cause if you steal someone’s loot.

Number 4. Person 5

Of course studying is important, but so are the social relationships we build at school. That is why Persona 5 is a great recommendation for you to enjoy the summer. The almost 100 hours of this RPG are much longer than any summer course and also teaches us the importance of cultivating relationships of trust.

Source: Atlus

After all, strengthening the social links in this title gives you access to new attacks and abilities that are very useful for the adventure. So you can apply this to your student life once you get back in the game. Cultivate the social link with the smartest in the room and you’ll unlock the ability to pass homework to you when you’re in trouble. Wonderful teaching of video games, isn’t it?

Number 3. The most recent Assassin’s Creed video games

History is one of the favorite subjects of many students, since it allows us to know the past and some great feats of certain characters. So what better than living these experiences in your own virtual flesh. We didn’t settle on any of these specific Assassin’s Creed video games because all three of them are very long and also have a lot to teach you. Whether from the history of Egypt, Greece or the Nordic lands

Source: Ubisoft

They are also video games created with incredible fidelity to each historical stage. From the architecture to the characters who lived in each of these eras. If they don’t believe you play them for curricular value, show your parents or teachers that they even use them in schools for teaching and are also using it to rebuild Notre Dame after it burned down.

Number 2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now we come to a more modern game so you don’t say that we are taking out pure old man. In addition, it will make it much easier that way. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is another one of those video games that can take you hours.

There are even cases of people spending more than 100 hours without even getting to the middle of the main story. But of course we are not here just for that, but also for what it can teach us. This game can be a great tool for future physicists and engineers.

Source: Nintendo – King X

After all, it has one of the most complex physics systems we’ve seen in video games in a long time. The weight and where you place each element of your creations greatly influences how they work. It is also a whole playground for our creativity and for trying to solve problems with unorthodox solutions.

Number 1. Minecraft is the best example that video games can replace a summer school

Finally we come to what we believe is a very good way to take advantage of your summer with video games and learning skills that will work for you in daily life. For starters, Minecraft gives you a whole world to do whatever you want. It is up to you if you use it to build a simple house or recreations of famous locations from history or movies.

It also teaches us to manage our resources since everything we build needs materials, it doesn’t come out of nowhere. Which teaches little ones the value of effort. As if that were not enough, it shows us the importance of falling asleep at our hours and avoiding the dangers of the night. So in a way it also works as a Latin American life sim.

Source: Mojang

So here we leave you with a list of video games that you can enjoy during your summer vacation, which will also teach you some new things. If someone doesn’t believe you, show them this video so they can see that it has empirical evidence.

Do you agree with our top? What other game do you consider that teaches you while having fun? Tell us in the comments!

