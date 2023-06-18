













Top 5 Videogames that still do not show signs of life | EarthGamer

However, despite the popularity of this season, there are some games that were announced a while ago that don’t deign to come out and also didn’t make any appearances in the most recent conferences. That is why we decided to rescue some of them from oblivion and we share this Top 5 with video games that still do not show signs of life.

Number 5. Beyond Good and Evil 2, one of the video games that has been in development for the longest time

We start this count with one of the video games that avoids exit windows like the plague. We are talking about Beyond Good and Evil 2. This sequel is already reaching an almost mythical status among the players, because despite the fact that no progress is shown, Ubisoft swears and perjures us that it is good and on its way.

Source: Ubisoft

However, despite the fact that they had one of the best conferences this summer, Ubisoft once again left us without news of this adventure that has been announced for more than 10 years. Even so, our hope does not die that at some point we can see it. That’s why we don’t let his memory die. Hopefully Ubisoft will give us more information very soon. Even if it’s your cancellation to end the torture.

Number 4. Silent Hill 2 Remake

We know that the Silent Hill 2 remake has not been announced for long. But we can’t deny that he was a big absentee from this summer’s conferences. Fans of these Konami horror video games showed a lot of excitement when it was revealed. An appearance at the Summer Game Fest or any other showcase would have been enough to increase the hype.

Source: Konami

The disappointment of not seeing it increased due to various rumors that ensured that it would be one of the strong cards of the PlayStation Showcase, since it will be a PS5 exclusive. Unfortunately that show passed and we didn’t know anything about James Sunderland and his trip to the cursed town. For now we can only wait for Bloober Team to show off some of their reimagining of this classic. Hopefully when they finally present their gameplay it will leave us with a good taste in our mouths.

Number 3. The Outer Worlds 2 was one of the video games absent from the Xbox Showcase

At the 2021 Xbox Showcase it was officially announced The Outer Worlds 2a sequel to one of Obsidian Entertainment’s best-received video games. Many expected the title to once again have a presence at this year’s showcase. After all, two years have passed since its revelation, surely they would already have some progress, right?

Source: Obsidian

Unfortunately this was not the case and The Outer Worlds 2 remains behind the scenes. Although knowing the quality that Obsidian always delivers, we don’t worry too much. We’d just like to see what they have in store for this sequel. In addition, it is likely that they have put it on pause for a bit to dedicate themselves to Avowed, which has a lot of potential if we let ourselves be carried away by what they showed during the Xbox Showcase.

Number 2. The new Indiana Jones game

In 2021 MachineGames and Lucasfilm Games announced that they were working on a new video game based on Indiana Jones. Although when it was announced it was only made with a short video that didn’t even show the archaeologist, many fans were excited. After all, the adventurer has had very good stories in his time in video games.

Source: Disney

Not to mention that MachineGames gave us the most recent wolfenstein, so they have experience in odysseys to fight Nazis. Unfortunately we still have not even a glimpse of this game. Which frankly is strange considering that this year the hero will return to the cinema with a new movie. It would have been perfect to have an announcement now to fire up engines and interest more players.

Number 1. Wolverine from Insomniac is one of the video games we already want to know more about

Again we find one of the video games announced in 2021 and that still does not show signs of life. Although we didn’t see gameplay, just thinking about its potential makes us excited. The game of Wolverine from Insomniac was another of the most anticipated by fans during the PlayStation Showcase, but we still have no news about him.

What little we know is that it will be a solo adventure for the ferocious mutant, taking place within the same universe as Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles. Although he didn’t have a conference appearance this summer, we think we may still have clues to him this year.

Source: Insomniac Games

Since during the Summer Game Fest, while talking about the villain of Spider-Man 2, mention was made of other characters who are in New York and will face Kraven. Surely the good wolf cub will be one of them. If it is not, then we can only wait for more details.

We know it was disappointing not to hear about these titles in the summer conferences. However, hope has not died, since there is still a lot of 2023 left. Perhaps it will be at the next Gamescom where they finally show their beautiful faces. Do you agree with our top? What other game are you waiting for and hasn’t given any signs of life? Tell us in the comments!

