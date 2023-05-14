













That is why today we decided to bring you this Top 5 Video Games that evolved successfully. Some even achieved more with their revamped version than with their original submissions.

Number 5: Fallout, a video game saga that changed perspective

You may not remember, but before the fallout that we know today what we had were adventures with an isometric view and many conversations. The first two games in the franchise were played from this perspective and were very immersive RPGs that took into account the decisions that the player made.

Source: Bethesda

After a 10 year hiatus, fallout He returned to the world of video games but this time with first and third person perspectives, as well as much more action than his predecessors. However, its roots did not disappear and it maintained all the elements that its fans loved from the beginning. With which it returned to position itself as one of the most beloved and recognized franchises.

Number 4: Metroid got a second wind with Prime

During the NES and Super Nintendo era, we received a couple of captivating adventures within the saga. metroid. Which in turn introduced us to the beginning of the metroidvanias. After completely skipping the Nintendo 64 generation, Samus Aran returned to the Gamecube with a different perspective and brand new gameplay in Metroid Prime.

Despite the move to 3D and the first-person perspective, the foundations of the saga were still there. We still had to explore the whole world for improvements and constantly come back to open up new areas and find new secrets.

Source: Nintendo

The success of Metroid Prime was such that it gave rise to two sequels and made up one of the best trilogies that Nintendo has given us. Of course, Samus’s new adventures returned to a more classic gameplay, but that doesn’t mean that both ways of enjoying Metroid are still quite fun.

Number 3: The Red Dead saga didn’t always give us games with open worlds and great stories

Red Dead Redemption one and two are often brought up as two of the best video games ever. But many forget that they are not the only games in the Red Dead saga. It all started in the days of the PlayStation 2 with the video game Red Dead Revolver. Although we also took control of a cowboy in the old west, the gameplay was quite different.

Source: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Revolver was more of an arcade style shooter and very linear. It even had a multiplayer mode to face our friends in fun shootouts. Although it was a lot of fun, Rockstar Games decided to change its gameplay to create Red Dead Redemption. Which became a kind of Grand Theft Auto but in the old west, with a memorable story. Its sequel followed the same steps with a huge graphic improvement and a much more open world with countless activities to do. There is no doubt that the change suited him very well.

Number 2: The Legend of Zelda

Although many love Legend of Zelda we cannot deny that its gameplay is almost always the same. Go to this dungeon, get the special weapon, beat the boss with that weapon and proceed to the next dungeon to do the same.. While we’re not denying it’s fun, Nintendo took a pretty radical turn when we were handed Breath of the Wild. Here we were released into a huge open world that was more like our playground.

Source: Nintendo

Breath of the Wild left behind the classic dungeons to give us the divine beasts with interesting mechanics and temples that can be completed in the order that the player wishes. The change was so welcome that it made Breath of the Wild recipient of many best of the year awards and is also considered to be among the best in the industry. We’ll see what other changes he implements with the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom, which looks quite promising.

Number 1: Resident Evil, a video game saga in constant evolution

Just like its protagonists, the saga of resident Evil she is a survivor, having successfully adapted not once, but twice. When fans started to get tired of tanky controls and fixed cameras, Capcom gave us resident evil 4. A title with a more fluid and action-oriented gameplay, but which kept its horror elements.

Resident Evil 5 and 6 they followed the formula, but added a lot more action. This made fans a bit fed up with that approach, so Capcom had to adapt again. It was then that they surprised us with Resident Evil 7, which introduced a first-person perspective to the main saga and made it just as terrifying as the classic installments.

Source: Capcom.

We could even say that it is being adapted for the third time with its remakes. But it is still too early to know if this will be his new gameplay for his next installments.

There you have it, these were the video games that in our opinion were best adapted to the changing tastes of the public to survive. Do you agree with our top? What saga do you think has successfully changed its gameplay? Tell us in the comments!

