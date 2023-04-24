













Since these imaginative boosters are celebrated during April, we decided to create this Top 5 video games that were based on the books. If you didn’t know them, we invite you to play them and, of course, to read the works that inspired them.

Number 5. Alice Madness Returns, one of those video games that is darker than the original story

From the name it is already evident from which work of literature this video game takes inspiration. Alice Madness returns takes the main protagonist and various elements of Alice in Wonderland.

Although the story created by Lewis Carroll already has some crazy images, this title increases it to the maximum power. While presenting us with a darker and more twisted wonderland thanks to the design and narrative touch of American McGee.

Source: EA

The gameplay of Alice Madness Returns is that of third-person action video games. In addition to constant confrontations with enemies, we are faced with different platform challenges and some puzzles.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of this adventure is the story. Since it raised the possibility that young Alice is just crazy and Wonderland is her way of processing past traumas.

Number 4. Enslaved: Odyssey to the west

One of the best-known Chinese novels worldwide is that of Journey to the West. Which tells us about the journey of a Buddhist monk who is accompanied by the monkey king Sun Wukong. Enslaved is a fairly loose adaptation of this novel. Only here it is presented to us in a futuristic and post-apocalyptic environment where humans are mere slaves.

Source: Ninja Theory

This adventure puts us in control of Monkey on his journey to protect a mysterious girl named Trip in an action-packed, parkour-heavy adventure. What we like the most about Enslaved is the excellent way in which it takes the elements of the original novel and adapts them to its story, which becomes very engaging and with an ending that will leave you thinking. Something we really like about video games

Number 3. Spec Ops: The Line shows that video games and books can give us deep plots

Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness has inspired different creations in the media. Within video games it served as the basis for Spec Ops The Line. What appears to be a run-of-the-mill third-person shooter turns into an analysis of the human condition and the horrors of war.

Source: 2K Games

Here a small group of American special forces is sent to find and eliminate a general who is leading his own insurrection in Dubai, but all is not as it seems.. While it’s a fun title for action fans, at the end of the journey it could leave you shocked with the decisions you have to make. It’s one of those video games that can be hard to swallow, but is worth living.

Number 2. Subway 2033

Now we enter slightly more modern books that show that not only the classics have something to tell. Since Metro 2033 is inspired by a 2002 novel. In this game we take control of a survivor of a nuclear war. The ravages of the bombs caused the inhabitants of Moscow to have to live in the tunnels of the metro system of the city

Source: 4A Games

Metro 2033 gives us a first-person shooter with elements of survival horror. Since there is little supply of bullets and objects to survive the dangers of these roads. We chose Metro 2033 because it was the one that started this entire video game saga, but its sequels: Last Light and Exodus are also very worthwhile. Not to mention that they are also based on books by the same author: Dmitry Ghlukovsky.

Number 1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the best video game based on books so far

Finally we come to one of the best book-inspired video games with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. A title that is even mentioned as one of the best in history. Since the first installment of this franchise, Geralt’s digital adventures have been inspired by the stories of Andrzej Sapkowski.

Source: CD Project Red

The Witcher 3 gives us a game that anyone can enjoy. Even if you haven’t played the previous ones, you can spend hours completing its countless side missions. In addition to being quite engaging and entertaining, it adds Sapkowski’s creative stories into its narrative in a masterful way. Either as additional objectives or part of the main plot. That is why we consider it the best title to come out of the pages of a book.

So there you have some great games that were also inspired by different exponents of literature. Do you agree with our top? What other games based on books do you know? Tell us in the comments!

