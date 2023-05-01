













Top 5 Video Games with local multiplayer to relive your childhood | EarthGamer

However, we refuse to let that feeling die and therefore we dedicate ourselves to finding the best games to gather several of your friends in an armchair and we bring you this Top 5 video games with local multiplayer to remember your childhood.

Number 5. Goldeneye 007 one of the most influential video games of the nineties

They say that the classics never go out of style and goldeneye 007 is a great proof of this. Since it is one of the most remembered multiplayer video games. Especially for those who grew up in the nineties. By today’s standards it may seem like a fairly simple shooter, but it’s capable of giving you hours of fun in the company of your friends.

Source: Rare.

You can move various parameters in the options for your matches. From allowing only slaps to confrontations with pure rocket launchers. You can even make it more colorful by putting paintballs in it. Fortunately goldeneye 007 is back and you can enjoy it on both Xbox and Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. So go calling your childhood friends to relive their memories.

Number 4. Mario Party Superstars

The Mario Party franchise is well known for being one of those video games capable of ruining friendships. However, it is also responsible for several memorable moments of our childhood. Especially in the company of our friends.

In Mario Party Superstars, Nintendo gave us a collection with some iconic boards and 100 of the best minigames the series has given us. Whether it’s playing on a board full of betrayals and star stealing or just enjoying all of its mini-games. This title is capable of giving you and your friends hours of fun.

Source: Nintendo

In addition, it is not complicated at all in case someone has not played in their life. Simplemente is like a digital board game, but more fun. We just hope you’ll still have friends after they’re done playing.

Number 3. Overcooked All You Can Eat, the perfect combination between video games and cooking

Who would have thought that cooking could be so much fun? The Overcooked saga came to show us that preparing food can be quite chaotic and entertaining. Overcooked All You Can Eat it brings together all the levels and downloadable content of its two installments to give us a massive culinary experience.

Source: Team 17

Best of all, up to four players can team up locally to cook against the clock in increasingly wacky and challenging scenarios. It’s a game that requires a lot of coordination and is sure to descend into beautiful chaos if you play it with three other friends. Just make sure none of them start from Gordon Ramsay and ruin the fun.

Number 2.Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Taking advantage of Mario fever, we now recommend one of his most recent video games with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Here up to four players can go on a typical Mario adventure to rescue some mysterious fairies from the king of the koopas.

Source: Nintendo

Its 3D gameplay as well as its colorful worlds present plenty of opportunities for fun. In addition, there are few things like advancing together with different iconic power ups from the franchise. Although playing it with friends can make it more difficult to finish it 100%, that does not mean that it is not the best way to enjoy it. So gather your minions to once again save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Number 1. TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, a nostalgic trip reminiscent of 90s video games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made a big comeback to the video game scene with TMNT Shredder’s Revenge. This title recovers the gameplay and a bit of the aesthetics of the reptile games that came to the arcades back in the nineties. But it does it in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Best of all, up to six players can progress through New York City and Dimension X facing various dangers in a pretty fun beat em up.. It is not complicated to take and play, anyone can enter and leave the game at the time they want and each time they pass it can be unique. That is why we consider it the best option to relive your childhood in the company of your friends.

Source: Dotemu

So there you have very good options to put together an afternoon of video games and pizza with several friends. You are sure to have a lot of fun with any of these titles. Do you agree with our top? What other local multiplayer would you recommend? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.