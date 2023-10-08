













To make your search easier we decided to make this Top 5 video games to get rid of your stuffy stuff. You know, the end product of human digestion. We also did it with titles that are a little out of the spotlight so that you also broaden your horizons.

Video games that take out your stuffy filling

Number 5 – The Callisto Protocol is one of the best recent horror video games

Although The Callisto Protocol It got a bad reputation, here we defend it with all our strength. Since it is a quite interesting horror story. Here you take control of Jacob Lee, a prisoner who must escape from a maximum security space prison. Unfortunately for him, he must do so just when a mysterious disease breaks out that transforms the inmates into dangerous monsters.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Throughout the experience you will find a wide variety of dark and claustrophobic settings. Not to mention grotesque moments and jumpscares that are sure to scare you. Furthermore, although many complained about this, it seems to us to be one of the survival horror video games that most closely adheres to the genre. Well, you will really have to take care of your resources, which adds more tension and fear in each confrontation.

Issue 4 – Little Nightmares 1 and 2

Maybe it’s a bit of a cheat to put two video games in a single entry, but it’s very difficult to decide just one. Plus you almost always find them in a package in digital stores. Both Little Nightmares are extremely disturbing. Not only because of the settings, but because our protagonists are simple children.

Source: Bandai Namco

In both of them we have to take them to hide from fearsome creatures in search of an escape. If we fail, then we witness very brutal and uncomfortable deaths. Perhaps the most stressful and scary thing about these games is that you don’t really have many options to defend yourself. So many times you have nothing left but to escape in terror and hope that no monster catches you.

Number 3 – The Evil Within 2 one of the best horror video games on Game Pass

The first The Evil Within It borrowed a lot from Resident Evil, but the sequel added new features that make it feel like its own entity. The case of The Evil Within 2 is also very interesting. Since it gives us a horror title in a semi-open world. Which means more opportunities for scares outside of the main plot.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Although at times it leans more towards action, it never leaves terror behind. With bosses and enemies that won’t let you rest. In addition, they have designs that have the potential to stay in your nightmares. If you haven’t tried it, this spooky season is the perfect opportunity to do so. If you have Game Pass you can find it there and it is one of their most worthwhile video games. I’m sure you won’t regret it, although you may have to change your pants.

Number 2.- Signalis

If you are more of an old school gamer then we have a good, beautiful and terrifying game for you in the form of Signalis. Although it only came out last year, it uses graphics similar to those of PS1 video games, as well as sounds that seem to come from the same console. All to give us an excellent retro horror experience.

Source: Humble Games

Signalis is a master class in how to cause maximum horror with very little. There are not so many resources, enemies that come back from the dead and a sound section that will not let you rest at any time. As if that were not enough, it has a good number of puzzles that will break your mind, as well as a very similar story. Silent Hill that will keep you guessing what will happen.

Number 1 – Dead Space Remake

With so much love that the remake of Resident Evil 4 It seems that many forgot the good dead Space. But without a doubt it is one of the great horror video games that you should try. The atmosphere at USG Ishimura is one of the gloomiest and darkest we have experienced. In addition, enemies can come out of any corner, scaring you at any step.

Source: EA.

One of the new features of the remake was the inclusion of a system called intensity director. This evaluates your performance and alters elements of the scenario to make your journey more difficult. Our recommendation, if you dare, is that you play it completely in the dark and with good headphones. You’ll see how your underwear will feel heavier.

So there you have five horror video games that you can keep an eye on and that are also not the ones that receive all the attention. So that you can also show off that you are not so mainstream. What did you think of our top? What other video games got the stuffy stuffing out of them? Tell us in the comments!

