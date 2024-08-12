In the industry of video games It’s not uncommon for there to be a bit of hype. After all, companies are trying to sell us their titles, so they tend to inflate everything they’re going to offer us.

While a little doesn’t hurt, sometimes we were promised the sun, the moon and the stars only to give us experiences that, while not unplayable, were far from what they promised. That’s why we bring you this top 5 with games that promised too much to give us too little.

Video games that promised a lot and delivered little

You may be too young to remember, but there were a lot of promises made about Fable before it came out. What was supposed to be the ultimate fantasy RPG was simply meant to be a little better than the rest. Before its release we were told that its world would be completely open, that every decision we made would have repercussions. Until we could have children who would become the protagonist if we died or even have the ability to plant a tree and watch it grow for 10 years.

Source: Microsoft Game Studios

It’s worth noting that all of these promises were for a game on the original Xbox. While it was obvious that they wouldn’t make it, it did make us wonder why the marketing folks went so crazy to promote the game. Fable In the end it is very enjoyable, it is undeniable that it did not fulfill many of the things that were supposed to be included. Not even its subsequent video games achieved the level of ambition of the first one. But at least the sequels learned and didn’t promote themselves as the second coming of Christ.

4 – Destiny

After Bungie gave us the worldwide phenomenon that was the trilogy of video games Halo and Halo: Reachthey decided to give the boss a rest and try their luck with a completely new IP called Destiny. They promised the next big step in FPS, with a new setting that combined technology and fantasy. With the pedigree they already had, we obviously believed them and were eager to try their new creation.

Unfortunately, the captivating stories and unforgettable action scenes remained in Halo and Destiny was simply a game that felt run-of-the-mill. Full of boring gunplay and enemies that felt like bullet sponges that didn’t require any strategy.

Source: Bungie.

Even though it sold 5 million, this was surely due to the faith Bungie fans had in giving us a great game. When what they delivered felt incomplete, sometimes lacking in coherence and without much incentive to play it consistently. Even Activision, its original publisher, decided to distance itself from these video games.

Shortly after, he was killed off to make way for the sequel, which, although more successful, now also feels wasted. It’s even caused several Bungie employees to be fired. But we’re not going to include that one because we already knew what was coming.

3 – Skull and Bones, the first of the AAAA video games felt like a smoke screen

One of the most remembered and applauded parts of Assassin’s Creed IV are its naval battles. They were so entertaining that Ubisoft set out to create a game centered entirely on them called Skull and Bones. Although it was 10 years in development, Ubisoft assured that the wait would be worth it. After all, it was the first quadruple-A video game in history, due to its immense levels of investment that would be reflected in its gameplay.

What they promised as a game to make us live out our fantasies of being the king of the pirates without finding the One Piece actually seems like an unfinished game that they only released so people would stop asking about it. Its story is nothing more than going to different NPCs to give us missions. Its game cycle is only to collect resources to improve our ship and weapons or to face naval battles with other players.

Source: Ubisoft.

The worst thing is that it’s all about the ship. Although there is an opportunity to go down and explore some places, your character can’t attack, jump or anything, it’s just an avatar that walks around finding treasures and back to the ship. If this is what a quadruple A game is supposed to be, we’d rather stick with just two or even three A’s. It seems like these 10 years they were just sitting in front of each other looking at each other’s faces.

2 – Starfield

Todd Howard has a reputation for always overselling his video games. However with Starfield He went way more over the top than usual by promising us the game of the generation that took 20 years to make. It promised a whole universe full of possibilities and thousands of planets that we could explore from pole to pole with the possibility of finding adventure at every step.

While it delivered on some of the adventures it offered at launch thanks to entertaining side quests, it fell short in terms of planetary exploration and player freedom. The planets weren’t even fully explorable and had invisible barriers. You could only land at predetermined points and most of the time there was nothing to do on the planets. So what makes me want to explore the universe?

Source: Bethesda.

That’s not all, in terms of gameplay ‘the game of the generation’ feels very dated. All because of its use of a graphics engine that Bethesda should kill already and the endless loading screens for practically any movement.. Better try your luck on another space explorer if you want to feel like the Christopher Columbus of the stars. Which brings us to…

1 – No Man’s Sky, although it is good now, started out as one of the biggest lies in video games

Yes ok No Man’s Sky It is now a highly respected game and one of the best redemption stories in gaming, We must not forget that at its launch it was a disaster that made thousands of gamers angry. Before launch, its studio promised an excess of features that never made it into the game. These include the ability to meet other players as you explore the cosmos and a huge variety of things to do across the galaxy. Not to mention quintillions of procedurally generated planets.

When the game arrived there was indeed quite a bit to explore, but it all felt very similar. Virtually the only difference between the planets was their color palette, and the creatures looked like creations of Satan. Not to mention that its gameplay practically consists of gathering resources non-stop.

Source: Hello Games

And that’s not the worst part. Not only did it lack the promised features, the game was actually unplayable in its early days. PC launchers crashed when trying to launch it and thousands of PS4s suffered blue screens because of it. In fact, on Steam it reached a record number of 70,000 negative user ratings.

The disappointment was so great that they are already using No Man’s Sky as an example of what not to do in video game marketing. In addition, an entire investigation was launched in the United Kingdom due to what they called misleading advertising. Fortunately, Hello Games learned from their mistakes and are still working on the game and updating it to give us something similar to what they promised us in the beginning. Although it took them four years, it is worth applauding that they did not throw in the towel like the rest of the list.

These video games teach us to be careful what you promise because it might come back to bite you in the butt. Especially with today’s gamers who are more vocal when they don’t like something.What did you think of our top picks? What other game did you think promised a lot and didn’t live up to expectations? Let us know in the comments!

