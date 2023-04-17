













That’s why today we bring you this Top 5 games that look like children’s but will make you cry because of how difficult they are. Which shows that sometimes appearances are deceiving and that some proposals must be approached with respect.

Number 5. Shovel Knight, a tribute to the most challenging 8-bit video games

Shovel Knight’s appearance is so colorful and humorous that it will surely appeal to many children looking for new video games to enjoy. But in it they will find a rather challenging title. This game is an amalgamation of early Mega Man with a bit of Ducktales. With scenarios that ask us for platform precision and complicated bosses that in the end give us their skills.

Source: Yacht Club Games

Although it is apparently for the little ones, even the most experienced players could suffer with this title. Especially in the levels closer to the end. Although it can be difficult, we find Shovel Knight to be fairly fair and after a few tries you might be able to pass it without much hassle. Unless you want to get all the treasures and music pieces from him.

Number 4. Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

Since its arrival on the Super Nintendo, video games of donkey kong country It has been known for its difficulty. Something that nobody would think of a game where you control a couple of apes in search of bananas. His latest installment, Tropical Freeze gives us the expected challenge of the franchise but at maximum power. Since it combines scenarios where you have to climb, you slip on the ice and there are spikes everywhere. Not to mention that lives become very scarce.

Source: Nintendo

Even using Dixie Kong, which makes the experience bearable, you will not stop suffering. Especially if you want to collect all the KONG letters and puzzle pieces. Of course, its difficulty doesn’t take away from the fun, especially if you play with a friend. Not to mention, the Switch version added Funky Kong for those who want to enjoy it without the hassle.

Number 3. Super Meat Boy, one of those video games that will make you throw control

Platform video games always have room for challenge, but with super meat boy they gave us one that will surely make you cry with all its almost impossible challenges. This is one of those titles that requires masterful control and immediate reactions from the player. Only in this way will you be able to overcome its more than 300 levels.

Source: Team Meat

Those who play this title will be treading a fine line between joy and frustration. Since passing a level will fill you with joy, but all the way you will struggle not to throw your controller on the screen. As a way to add salt to the wound, Super Meat Boy does not stop showing you the places where you failed in a constant reminder of your mistakes. And to think that we use a cube of meat with a cute face.

Number 2. Crash Bandicoot 4

After years without a new delivery, crash bandicoot 4 He came to give us one of the most challenging platform video games in recent years. If you just want to pass it once and leave it behind, it’s perfectly balanced. You may struggle on some levels, but in general you’ll get to the credits without much trouble.

Source: Toys for Bob

In case you want to finish it absolutely 100% is when you will encounter problems. Since its extra objectives are tasks that even the most avid fan of the marsupial would have a hard time. From not dying in a whole level, not breaking any boxes and even making jumps that seem impossible, there is a great collection of challenges that will have you suffering for hours.

Also, these tasks sometimes work simply to unlock extra levels that are even more difficult. And let’s not talk about the final level of Neo Cortex’s castle that will force you to apply everything you’ve learned with surgical precision and flash speed.

Number 1. Cuphead, the king of video games with appearance for children and difficulty for Mr.

Look at that, a cute little cup-headed man fighting a couple of cartoon frogs. It is surely a simple game for the whole family. Despite their characters and their colors Cuphead It is a very challenging title that many have compared to Dark Souls. Even some people couldn’t get past his tutorial.

Unlike other games on this list, Cuphead’s challenge doesn’t come from wanting to complete it 100%, it just comes from playing it. Absolutely no boss is similar to another and if you manage to beat them on the first try it is because you are a descendant of Leonidas.

Source: Studio MDHR

Even the levels where you simply have to push through more ‘easy’ enemies are very challenging due to the amount of hazards on screen. There is no doubt that Cuphead it earned its place as one of the most difficult games in recent years and to think that they already released a DLC for those who want to continue being masochists.

Of course, these are not the only games with a childish look that turn out to be quite a headache, but we believe that they are the ones that best represent this combination. Do you agree with our top? What other games would you add? Tell us in the comments!

