Although we know that the world of video game It also has to make money to stay afloat, we believe that some companies are greedy.

The worst of all is when they do it with titles that had a lot of potential to succeed but due to decisions to bleed players' wallets they end up ruining everything. That's why we bring you this top 5 with video games ruined by greed.

The video games that greed ruined

5 – EA's Battlefront 2 is one of the video games most marked by greed

The first video games of Star Wars Battlefront They won over many fans with their first installments. Then came its 2015 reboot from EA and although a lack of content was felt, it was very fun. Everyone hoped that its sequel would make things better. After all, it included a story mode and clone wars scenarios. But it also came with very controversial microtransactions.

The heroes and villains were hidden behind credits that you could unlock by playing or with real money. But some players started doing the math and you had to spend 40 hours playing just for the chance to unlock one of these characters. Or take out your wallet and buy everyone.

This created a pay to win environment, Well, players who were willing to pay real money already had the heroes unlocked and with their best attributes. Which was quite unfair to those who just wanted to play and unlock everything with their effort.

We also cannot forget the loot boxes that even caused an investigation against EA to begin. Well, buying them did not guarantee you anything due to their random contents. The good news is that they saw the error of their decisions and backed down. Now it's a pretty enjoyable and fun game, although the damage to its reputation had already been done.

4 – Street Fighter 5

Now that Capcom is once again in the controversy of microtransactions in its video games, we remember one of its most greedy decisions: the launch of a Street Fighter 5 practically incomplete. Although the mechanics were very good and its new fighters were interesting, Street Fighter 5 was highly criticized at its launch for how little it had. Especially for a full price game.

There was no story mode, it only had 16 initial fighters, very few scenarios, almost no options to enjoy a single player and the online fights did not work due to server failures in its first months.

Obviously this lack of content felt like an attempt by Capcom to keep players paying for more. Well, over time, more fighters, new suits and more scenarios arrived. Of course you had to pay for all of them. Although you had the option to unlock things with fight money, which you could win by playing, it was a similar situation to battlefront where you had to spend too much time to unlock a single fighter.

As if that were not enough, Capcom realized that some players only used fight money to unlock things, so they decreased the amounts you won and the options to generate this money. Everything to encourage you to really let go of the money. Now you know why it is one of the video games with such a low user rating on Metacritic.

3 – Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, one of the greatest examples that we do not want microtransactions in single-player video games

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor It was a very pleasant surprise even for those who are not fans of the Lord of the Rings. Well, it presented us with a very interesting prequel with great gameplay and the highly acclaimed nemesis system. Not to mention one of the best video games based on Tolkien's stories.

When the sequel was announced it generated a lot of excitement. Unfortunately, its developers got very greedy and put almost mandatory microtransactions into a single-player game.

These purchases allowed you to purchase troops for your army in exchange for real money, which saved you from recruiting them yourself. While it sounds optional, the end of the game forced you to participate in a series of battles that would have you hours and hours building your army if you didn't want to waste it.

The reception to this was so negative that Monolith apologized and removed all microtransactions with an update. Additionally, the final missions no longer required the player to participate in as many battles. Even so, the reception from the players was very bad and they practically put an end to this series that showed a lot of potential.

2 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Suicide Squad is little by little beginning to be better known among the public outside of the comics and having video games focused on them didn't seem like a bad idea. Especially from the hand of Rocksteady, who gave us the acclaimed Arkham saga. Unfortunately, what they gave us is one of the worst excuses to get money in recent years. The worst thing is that from the bottom you can see traces of what could have been a good game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It has an interesting premise and characters with very good personalities and very funny interactions. But to enjoy this you have to spend hours in a boring gameplay loop with the worst practices of games as a service. Not to mention they sold it at full price.

With the arrival of its first season and the character of Joker, greed was more noticeable. Just to unlock it you have to play more than 12 hours or spend about 10 dollars on it. Maybe this wouldn't be a problem if they added more content, but they gave us the exact same missions and even recycled one of the bosses from the base game.

They could have had a flashy, unique game on their hands but they ruined it in their attempt to create something that would consistently make them money. Although we already see that the shot backfired, but it hurts us that it was a creation of a studio that gave us such memorable video games.

1 – Marvel's Avengers is one of those video games with a lot of potential ruined by business

This entry is one of the ones that hurts us the most because of the tremendous potential it had. Especially considering that it came out right when Marvel and Earth's Mightiest Heroes were at the peak of their popularity.

Out of their desire to make money from the team's millions of fans, its developers decided to turn it into a game as a service, a decision that immediately alienated many. They wanted to sell expansions, new costumes and equipment for the heroes, but none of that worked. It only became one of the worst failures in video games and caused losses to his company.

The game itself was not bad, which could be seen in its story mode that put us into an adventure that let us try each of the heroes in an interesting plot. However, it was all a tutorial for all the game-as-a-service content that came later.

As if that were not enough, the decisions to put Marvel's Avengersin video games as a service they took the game of Guardians of the Galaxy. Well, people thought it would be a similar situation full of microtransactions, but the reality is that it was one of the best games of 2021.

These games should serve as a warning to developers. It doesn't matter that you have the best intellectual properties, if you want to take money from your consumers just for the sake of it, you may not like the result. Why not focus on their strengths to make them so good that people buy them by the hundreds?

What did you think of our top? What other game do you think was ruined by greed? Tell us in the comments!

