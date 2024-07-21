When we start to enjoy video game We don’t always have the same goal in mind. Sometimes we just want to have fun, beat some try-hards online, go crazy with the latest Fromsoftware release, or just relax after a long day.

Taking advantage of the fact that half the world is already on vacation, we now want to share with you this Top 5 with very relaxing games if you just want a session without any major worries.

Our most relaxing video games

5 – Powerwash Simulator, one of those video games where you have to work to forget about work

The premise of Powerwash Simulator It’s one we thought wouldn’t work in video games. How wrong we were when we thought we wouldn’t like playing games. Here you will dedicate yourself to cleaning different objects and entire scenarios with the help of your always reliable pressure water gun and different types of soap..

We know it may not sound like a very appealing idea, but once you start playing it you are completely in control. It is strangely addictive and you will constantly want to clean more and more. Plus the relaxation comes from the sound of the falling water. There is no music or ambient sounds, it is just you and the sound of your stream.

Source: Square Enix and Futurlab

The only rival to beat is filth and there’s no risk of a 12-year-old yelling at you, reminding you of your poor little mother. So if you just want to sit back and relax this is a great option.

4 – Stardew Valley

Interestingly, we have a work simulator again, but this time we become farmers with our beloved little ranch. All in an environment that will make you want to leave everything and pursue a real farm. If you ever played Harvest Moon you know what you will find here. This is a farming simulator where we must maintain our livestock and crops to become prosperous.

Also not everything is on the farm. You also have the opportunity to build a whole life, get married and have children. Of course, without the problems of real life, which makes you the “inspirer of millennial 3000 dreams.”

Source: ConcernedApe

While you can fail in some aspects, the consequences are never as severe as in other video games. Just harvest a little more and you’ll do better next season. Plus you can indulge in a lot of different activities, so it’s relaxing and very entertaining at the same time.

3 – Gris, one of the most relaxing and beautiful video games you will ever play

Being a relaxing game is not at odds with conveying a message and Grey is a perfect example of this. As you play it, you will surely feel quite at peace, but you will also realize that it has a deeper story than it initially shows.

Source: Nomada Studio

It is a platform game that, while it will have you solving some puzzles and finding your way forward, is still very light. It’s perfect for getting lost in for a few hours and not thinking about anything else. This feeling is enhanced by its soundtrack and its captivating visual style. Some people describe it as a moving painting and you won’t spend even 2 minutes in the game without knowing why.

Despite touching on some deep themes, it won’t ask you to do much. Its simplicity in terms of gameplay also makes it perfect to share with anyone, even if they’re not that savvy in video games.

2 – Abzu

They say that life is more delicious at sea and that everything is happiness at sea. There is no better proof of this in video games than Abzu. A very relaxing game that will make you want to go divingHere we control a nameless diver who is dedicated to exploring the vastness of the ocean after waking up in an area he does not know. What follows is a beautiful journey that you won’t regret taking.

Source: Giant Squid

Like Greymuch of what makes relaxing Abzu is its setting. All of its underwater landscapes are very striking, but they are also quite varied from each other. It can also satisfy your thirst for adventure by giving you the chance to explore ancient ruins. You can also kill time by swimming with dolphins and other majestic sea creatures. Besides being relaxing, this is one of those video games that you won’t regret trying.

1 – Journey is one of the calmest video games you can find

Interestingly many critics compared Abzu at the time with Journey and it’s easy to see why. Both are video games that don’t ask much of you but can give you a lot in return for your time.

We could say that Journey shares a little bit of everything that makes the previous entries relaxing. It’s not very complex to play, its art is very beautiful and its soundtrack is quite calming. Perhaps its main difference is that it makes you work as a team.

Source: Santa Monica Studios

But don’t worry about getting into a fight with someone. There is no way to communicate textually or verbally, they will only rely on small chants to convey what they want to achieve. Although it sounds like this element might frustrate you, we assure you that it won’t. It is a great experience that you should not miss again and again. Because the fact that you always have a different companion opens up the possibility that absolutely no mountain pilgrimage will be the same.

If this selection of games doesn’t manage to relax you, let us tell you that perhaps you need something a little stronger and we recommend a massage. Also, the price can’t stress you out because you get most of them at a price that seems like a gift.What did you think of our top picks? What other games do you use to relax? Tell us in the comments!

