That is why today we bring you a top 5 with video games inspired by Christian mythology. So if they scold you for playing, you can tell them that you are learning the Lord’s teachings. Will any of your favorites be here?

Number 5. El Shaddai, one of the video games with the most Christian content

Perhaps many do not remember it, but in 2011 a curious action video game known as El Shaddai arrived that took many elements from Christian mythology. Here we take control of Enoch, a scribe from the heavens who is entrusted with the mission of hunting down some fallen angels.

Failing his mission will cause God to release a flood on Earth, wiping out all humans. So surely you already guessed that it is a kind of adaptation of the events prior to the myth of Noah’s ark.

Source: Ignition Tokyo

When it came out it received very good marks for its story, its art and its combat. However, it sold very few units and was considered a failure. Still, it looks like he’ll get a second chance at life, as a Nintendo Switch port has been announced, though we don’t yet know when it will arrive.

Number 4. Assassin’s Creed

Maybe now it doesn’t feel so much, but in its beginnings video games Assassin’s Creed It was noticeable with a lot of influence from Christian mythology. After all, the goal of the first title was to find the apple of Eden. In addition, it was implied that the miracles of Jesus Christ were possible thanks to this technology.

Source: Ubisoft

Also in the second installment there were secondary objectives that revealed the complete story of Adam and Eve, as well as their escape from the gods. Now the saga has already expanded into other mythologies and even made some amalgamations. But the weight of Christian myths in his first adventures cannot be forgotten.

Number 3. Bayonetta, the video game saga that took its villains from Christian myths

Absolutely every Bayonetta trilogy has multiple references to Christian mythology. Not to mention, his enemies are based on angels and archangels as described in the bible. She’s also packed with Christian elements like the gate to hell and the division between the three main afterlife scenarios.

Source: Nintendo | PlatinumGames

These are: Paradise, from where his angelic enemies come. Purgatory, which is a reality parallel to where humans are found, and finally Hell, which is where the witch summons all the demons she uses to fight. Like video games Assassin’s Creed, he manages to combine different mythologies in his stories. However, the Christian is the one that maintains the most weight throughout the saga.

Number 2. The Binding of Isaac

One of the best known Christian myths is that of Abraham. A shepherd who is asked by God to sacrifice his son to prove that his faith is true. Who would say that this story would be the basis of a video game? The Binding of Isaac is an adaptation of this tale, but in a modern setting. The protagonist’s mother hears the voice of god and tries to kill her son to show her conviction.

Source: Nicalis

This allows us to control Isaac in a roguelike with captivating gameplay and an artistic section that becomes disturbing. According to its developer, he created it due to fears generated by receiving a very Christian upbringing. If you have played this game, you will see that this religious fear is perfectly embodied.

Number 1. Dante’s Inferno, one of the best video games inspired by Christian mythology

Perhaps there is no video game more fun and inspired by Christian mythology than Dante’s Inferno. A style recount god of war of the Divine Comedy. In this game we travel through all the circles of hell fighting different types of demons described in different Christian texts.

Source: EA-Visceral Games

As if that were not enough, the ending has us facing the prince of darkness himself in all his fearsome glory. Not to mention, we have a huge magical cross in our arsenal of weapons.. Also, not everything is action, because throughout the tour you will be able to learn about different historical figures and the sins that caused them to end up in hell. Action, learning and Christianity make Dante’s Inferno the best title inspired by this mythology.

Christian mythology is sometimes not as explored in video games, but we think these games do a very good job of adapting certain elements to this medium. Do you agree with our top? What other games based on this mythology do you know? Tell us in the comments!

