Crossovers are always an exciting thing whether it happens on television, in the movies or even in the video gameThey never fail to give us some excitement with their unexpected combinations that often leave us very satisfied and even wanting more.

Now that their cross-channel popularity is at its peak, we took a look back at the times the gaming world had some mind-blowing collaborations.

5 – Mario and Sonic was one of the most unexpected crossovers for 90s kids

These days Mario and Sonic seem like the best of friends with several crossovers under their belt, but it wasn’t always that way. In fact, if you grew up in the 90s you will know the cruel battle that both of them had to try to get out of the business. It is precisely because of this long-standing rivalry that we found it so surprising that they put aside their differences to unite for different games, starting with the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

From then on they met every time these sporting events took place. They even joined the winter ones. And from then on they have had a very good relationship. Even the blue hedgehog was one of the special guests of a title that we will talk about later. Any kid from the 90s would go crazy if you told them that these eternal enemies eventually became like Goku and Vegeta.

4 – Kingdom Hearts

This is one of those crossovers that nobody expected but that left us very satisfied. Who would think that the union between Disney characters and Final Fantasy would give us one of the most beloved sagas in video games? It all started back in 2002 when we had the first adventure of Sora, Donald and Goofy to stop the darkness from taking over the worlds of classics like Tarzan, The little Mermaid and Peter Pan.

Source: Square Enix

22 years later, it is one of the most beloved sagas, with more ports to various consoles and not to mention its spin-offs. Although this has made its story a bit complex to follow, it does not take away from the fact that each installment is very fun. Right now we are waiting for Kingdom Hearts 4 And with all the growth in Disney’s IP portfolio, we’re already eager to find out what surprises they’ll bring us.Will we get Sora in a crossover with the Avengers?

3 – Fortnite gives us crossovers beyond video games

What started as a simple game of building bases and surviving enemies is now a huge platform that gives us an infinite number of crossovers. First they started with a special event with Thanos and now it’s practically the oasis of Ready Player One. You can find characters like Terminator, Predator, Ninja Turtles and now even famous singers like The Weekend and members of Metallica.

Sources: Epic Games

Furthermore, with the tremendous success of these collaborations, it doesn’t seem like they’ll end anytime soon. The question now will be who will be the next pop culture icon to arrive on the island. The Power Rangers? The stars of Tornados?

It’s just not higher on the list because of its crossovers. They are just skins and there is no real story in the game that unites all the characters and lets their personalities shine. Of course, that doesn’t take away the fun of watching Magneto and Ariana Grande battle for a resounding victory.

2 – Marvel vs Capcom

Now that Marvel is in its prime just for a crossover we can’t help but remember one of its greatest collaborations in video games: Marvel vs Capcom. We didn’t know we needed Ryu in our lives beating Wolverine up, but once we had him, we couldn’t live without him. Apparently Marvel and Capcom don’t either.

Source: Capcom

This crossover was followed by several very successful sequels. Although the most recent one, Infinite, left much to be desired by fans, the saga remains one of the most beloved crossovers. As proof, the great reception that the announcement had Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection which brings together all the classic games that came out of the collaboration between both companies. I hope they don’t stop working together and surprise us again in the future.

1 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Once again we have Nintendo, which began by forgiving the mascot of its most feared rival and then opened the doors to it in Super Smash Bros Ultimate to several video game icons. We no longer only have fighters from Nintendo sagas. There is also representation of PlayStation, Xbox and other great virtual heroes such as Mega Man, Pac Man, Terry Bogart, Solid Snake and even Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

Source: Nintendo

All to give us a game that, in addition to being a fun fighting title, seems like a celebration of the great and long history of video games. Something that we doubt will be surpassed in the near future. Also, unlike other entries in this top, this crossover focused entirely and exclusively on this medium, without resorting to comic book or movie characters. So how can we not give him the top spot among the best.

Of course, there have been many other crossovers in video games throughout history, and we wouldn’t be surprised if more come along over time. But these remain the best for us and probably for many other fans. What did you think of our top picks? What other video game crossovers blew your mind? Let us know in the comments!

