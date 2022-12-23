Each story is unique and each approach has its unmissable nuances. And the BL definitely has its thing. So if you haven’t been interested in it, maybe you could start with our count, which we try to be enough miscellaneous, but quality.

My senpai and I talk a lot about the different types of deliveries that keep each year afloat. the huge Japanese manga industry. There are works that definitely do not have their existence justified. Others that, we believe, should have a little more punch to come out and shine with all the splendor and focus they deserve. Some more: overrated, dry. There are also those that could be better, but are culturally limited.

In short, that this happens with all kinds of manga aspects and although not much is said about it, This is present in each season of new publications and anime premieres.

Well, I refer to it because, I consider that this selection moves between all perspectives that I mentioned before, because at the end of the day, between all of them they support the skeleton of the manga industry. So I present to BL from classic titles to slightly more sophisticated issues, to put it in some way.

Boy Meets Maria

It is a shōnen-ai manga illustrated and written by Peyo — Kōsei Eguchi, and published by Canna Comics, Printemps Shuppan’s publishing label —, November 2018.

The story follows a couple of boys who meet in their first year of high school. They are in a staging, when Maria makes an amazing presentation, so impressive, that the other boy is completely captivated by her. Although, it will be a bit disconcerting to realize that Maria is actually a young man.

Boy Meets Maria is a delivery of artistic BL.

Source: Canna Comics

Hana no Mizo Shiru

It is a manga written and illustrated by Takarai Rihito. Published in Craft magazine in 2009.

Also, it has a spin-off called “Hana no Miyako’s” —which is from other manga characters—.

Arikawa Youichi is a young man who will have cliché stumbles with Misaki Shota, a university student. After several casual and highly unexpected encounters, Arikawa realizes that he feels something more for Misaki. However, he had a very defined life, so this will involve rediscovering himself with courage.

Source: Craft

Seven Days

It is a manga written by Benio Tachibana and illustrated by Rihito Takarai. Its serialization was in charge of Craft magazine —Taiyō Tōshō publishing house—, from 2007 to 2009.

Follow the story of a couple of very popular young people who fail to maintain a stable relationship.

On the one hand, Tôji Seryô tries weekly to go out with a different girl, but at the end of the seven days, he realizes that he cannot fall in love and leaves the relationship.

For his part, Yuzuru Shino is more open, he begins to go out with the girls, but they leave him after getting to know him a little more intimately.

They both feel a bit frustrated by the situation. One day, as a charismatic joke, Seryo asks Shino out, however, his experience will be very different from the previous ones.

Seven Days it is a delivery full of hope and comfort. It is a must.

Source: Taiyō Tōshō

Go For It, Nakamura!

It is a manga work written and illustrated by Syundei. In this the secret crush of Nakamura, a high school student who harbors tender feelings for his classmate, is chronicled.

Go For It, Nakamura! It is a delivery that allows us to see a very tender stage of the representation of the BL.

Source: Akane Shinsha

Sasaki to Miyano

Now yes, a delivery that has an anime adaptation. It is a shōnen-ai manga written and illustrated by Shō Harusono. It is published online by Pixiv Comic since 2016.

Miyano is an avid BL reader, but, seriously, you have an important commitment to your reading. One day, Sasaki notices it and curiously approaches to find out more about it.

You know, like when literary wisdom can get you a novice.

Source: Studio Deen

Kieta Hatsukoi: My Love Mix-Up!

A BL manga work written by Wataru Hinekure and illustrated by Aruko. It was published in Bessatsu Margaret from 2019 to 2022. In addition, it had a live action released in 2021.

-What would the romantic world be without misunderstandings and communication problems. Well, much nicer, definitely. But, the problems are there, so we can’t do much to avoid them, we have to face them with kindness and courage.

In addition, the troubles and love triangles are fun to watch —be careful, not to live, run away—. And this offers us Kieta Hatsukoi: My Love Mix-Up! in which some high school teenagers will make entanglements for unrequited and confusing love.

Source: Google

Aoki is in love with Mio, but when he asks for his rubber, he sees that Ida’s name is written on it, so the young man assumes that she is in love with him —never assume, please—. At the same time, Ida sees the eraser in Aoki’s hands and assumes that he is in love with him.

It will be fun to see how they solve the mess while the feelings are discovered.

A splendid BL to end the year

BL installments have many nuances and we can find everything from shōnen-ai —very tender stories, only suggestive and quite contemplative— to more spicy or philosophical things. The BL is important for all the libertarian proposal that it proposes —especially from its context for the Japanese community, topic for another day. And, of course, since its expansion, visibility and offer to the rest of the world.

We must also remember the germ of its origins and its motivation, as well as what it serves and what it connects with in a panorama of specific and strategic cultural conceptions. The BL is very important and quite enjoyable. We hope you like the selection.

