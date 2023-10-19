When it comes to inventions made by mankind, we tend to describe the most striking ones, leaving marginal space for other types of discoveries that have influenced and still influence our lives today. Today I want to offer you the top 5 of unknown or semi-unknown inventions developed by women very ingenious and have changed our daily lives.

Unknown inventions made by women: here are the top 5

Let’s start our top 5 with Grace Hoperwho after enlisting in the United States Navy during the second World WarRear Admiral Hopper was assigned to work on a new computer, called Mark 1.

It wasn’t long before it was at the forefront of computer programming in the 1950s. She was the creator of the compilerwhich could translate the instructions into computer-readable codemaking programming faster and ultimately revolutionizing the way computers worked.

Hopper also helped popularize the term “de-bugging” which we still use today on computer programs, after a moth was removed from inside his machine. “Amazing Grace”, as she was known, she continued to work with computers until she retired from the Navy as the oldest serving officer, at age 79.

The second invention made by a woman that I want to tell you about is that of the doctor Shirley Ann Jacksonan American theoretical physicist, whose research from the 1970s is responsible for caller identification andcall waiting.

His discoveries in telecommunications also enabled others to invent the portable faxi fiber optic cables and the solar cells. She is the first African American woman to earn a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the first African American woman to lead a top-tier research university.

The third discovery that I find particularly interesting was developed by Marie Van Brittan Brown, a nurse who was often at home alone, she had an idea that would make her feel safer. Together with her husband Albert, Van Brittan Brown developed the first home security system in response to the rising crime rate and slow policing of the 1960s.

The device was complicated, with a camera powered by a motor who moved up and down the door to look through a peephole. A monitor in his bedroom also had an alarm button. A completely unknown or almost unknown pioneer in the field of technology who deserves to be mentioned in our top 5, because thanks to her we are all safer today.

A discovery that we all benefit from, especially when our days are characterized by bad weather, concerns the windshield wipers. Well, one winter day in 1903, Mary Anderson was visiting New York when he noticed that his driver was forced to open the window, only to clear the snow from the windshield.

Every time the window was opened, the car’s passengers were hit by a less than pleasant gust of biting cold. Anderson began to design his solution of one rubber blade which could be moved from inside the car and in 1903 he obtained a patent for his device.

However, the invention was not successful with car manufacturers, who believed it would distract drivers. Anderson never profited from his invention, even when windshield wipers later became standard on cars. Even more so we want to mention and thank Mary Anderson in our top 5, because she has definitely made our lives easier.

To conclude on a high note, I want to remember Olga González-SanabriaBorn in Puerto Ricoimmigrated to United States and started working for the NASA in 1979. She is best known for inventing the long-life nickel-hydrogen batteries, which can work for over fifteen years. Because of their energy density and long life, these batteries are critical to the International Space Station’s power system.

And do you know any unknown invention that you would like to know more about? Contact the editorial team through the comments section at the end of the article, we will be happy to help you or, if you prefer, to delve deeper into the biography of one of the inventor-scientists mentioned in this article and about which too little is said.