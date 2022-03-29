There are multiple podcast services available that are either paid or free. These contain a variety of features such as analytics and RSS feed. Once you completely understand from scratch what a podcast hosting service is and what its benefits are, things will get easier for you in the journey as the podcast evolves and grows. You can choose your own suitable podcast service according to your needs. Of course, it depends on your plans to use the platform. You can get help from Melon’s podcast hosting services that come with analytics, growth tools, and more. Following are a few important considerations to make when you look out at different podcast hosting platforms:

Ease of Use and Support

This is the first and foremost consideration while choosing a podcast hosting service. Podcast service will be of no use if you have no idea how to use the features. Research on the features first, check the compatibility with your device, and then learn how to use the dashboard in order to manage media files. If you are not tech-savvy, then choose an easy-to-use and highly facilitative podcast service. Once you are aware of the software and nitty-gritty of the service, you will effectively utilize the services to make a better quality podcast.

Reasonable Price

Price analysis is one of the initial steps while choosing a podcast hosting service. If a podcast exceeds your budget, then no matter how many features it provides, it is out of your reach at that moment. Therefore, it is suggested that you start investing some money in paid subscriptions from the start. This will help you in the future once your channel is fully developed and well-reputed. Pay according to your needs of storage, bandwidth, and other features.

Media Player Capabilities

Every podcast hosting service comes with a media player for the listeners to stream your show. There will be a link to the stream, and listeners can click on that to open media player and access your podcast. The media player should be high functioning, aesthetically pleasing, and easy to use. It should be able to let your listeners share the podcast on other social media channels and access your podcast through your podcast media player. You will see a growth in your audience after this effect.

Transcription Services

If you see a podcast hosting service that offers word-for-word transcriptions for every episode, go for it. It will save your time and energy and increase productivity. They will be created for you, and if you have not considered the benefits of a written transcript, you should note them now. People will hear impairments will have ease getting your message from written transcriptions, and essence becomes accessible to them. Transcriptions also act as SEO, and they will attract more listeners.

Possibility for Monetization

Podcast hosts have made podcasting a business and have started earning money since it has good revenue-generating potential. You can monetize your podcast with the passage of time. There are many monetization ways for podcasts. When you buy a podcast hosting service, check out the educational resources and premium subscription capabilities of that service. These features can be crucial for making money for the variety of ways they provide.

Choosing the right podcast hosting service is a crucial step for your podcast journey. Keep in consideration all the above-mentioned aspects when shopping for a podcast hosting service. Research thoroughly about these aspects before buying as your choice can make or break the success of your show.