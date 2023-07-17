













Top 5 Things that will not happen now that Microsoft buys Activision | EarthGamer







When the purchase is complete, everything in the world will return to normal. The hot days will stop, millennials will be able to find houses at affordable prices and we will wake up with the news of a special final episode of En Familia con Chabelo with everything and his resurrection.

Sounds too good to be true, right? However, we know that it will not be, as well as this Top 5 things that will not happen now that Microsoft will buy Activision

5 Activision Blizzard Purchase Points

Number 5 – Microsoft will not give you special discounts for all the time you followed the lawsuit

To you who gave your life, your love and your space. To you who did not stop updating your favorite news site, TierraGamer, every so often to find out the outcome of the lawsuit against the FTC. You, tireless warrior in the ranks of Microsoft, will not get anything from this purchase.

Yes, it is very likely that the GamePass catalog will be filled with titles like Diablo IV or the entire collection of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. But you’ll still have to pay for the subscription like everyone else.

Source: Microsoft

It’s not like Microsoft would have entire teams scouring social media for its supporters to add to its special list of VIP players who will get first access to the next Call of Duty beta or special discounts on all Activision games through from now on.

We know that you destroyed thousands of ‘piperos’ on social networks with your arguments based on and perfectly grounded in reality, but unfortunately you will have to continue spending your 230 pesos a month.

Number 4 – Phil Spencer won’t know who you are

We know you feel part of the Xbox family and even consider Phil Spencer your uncle. We’re sorry to inform you that just like Thanos, he doesn’t even know who you are.

It does not matter how much hate you have thrown on social networks against the competition or how many times you have said that Spencer papered the FTC, Sony, Jim Ryan, etc. For him you are still the subscriber number 12345. And that is if you are subscribed to any of his services.

Source: We are Xbox

After the purchase, Phil Spencer will not come directly to your house to offer you a lifetime subscription to Game Pass Ultimate with Crunchyroll and early access to all his first party games.

Chances are good old Phil is celebrating the purchase right now and making deals with Activision to see what games it adds to GamePass. You don’t have time to think about what the number one Xbox fan who always believed the purchase would be made will be doing.

Number 3 – The console war will not stop

We know you hate PlayStation and Nintendo with all your heart. You can’t stand that your honor has been stolen from you by releasing successful video games and the umpteenth Mario game. But sadly Microsoft’s purchase of Activision won’t destroy them instantly.

Despite Microsoft’s noble efforts to remove exclusivities, these will continue to exist on both Xbox and PlayStation. In addition, the fight may get worse, since the competition will become much fiercer. We already see the thousands of review bombings and discussions about which title is better when they arrive in the future.

Source: Gamescom

The good thing is that you are used to fighting and saying that Xbox is God in any forum that gives you the opportunity. Then you don’t have to worry, just keep doing what you do best, champ.

Number 2 – Microsoft won’t be adding Call of Duty Game Pass this week, or the next… or the next

One thing that Microsoft fans were very excited about is that Call of Duty games would immediately move to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. We regret to tell you that this will not be the case. If you were waiting for all call of duty day one in Game Pass, you will have to wait a couple of years. Since by different agreements they cannot be part of the service until 2025.

Source: Activision.

Also we do not know which of all the COD could arrive. Since several are already years old and even their servers no longer exist. On the negative side, you will have to wait for some call of duty to Game Pass. On the bright side, it’s a perfect time to spawn a chilpayate with whom to share your exploits in the great fight for the purchase to be completed.

Number 1 – You are not going to stop getting multi-accounts of 10 pesos even if you say you are the biggest fan of Microsoft

There is a saying that says ‘I know you fly’ and no matter how much you say that you support Microsoft with every ounce of your being, we know that you do not miss the opportunity to get a Game Pass account for ten pesos. We’re even sure the purchase could make you go wilder on your multi-account tendencies.

You know it’s wrong not to pay a full subscription to Microsoft, but you also think that the real crime would be to be left without enjoying all the Activision news on Game Pass. Although of course, there is the possibility that they will eliminate this promotion again with all the titles that they will surely add. Then the question will arise as to whether you will really be such a fan once your wallet starts to suffer from price increases.

Source: Xbox

Surely there are people with a vein on their forehead protruding and thinking about how to throw the page at us. But don’t worry, we are only counteracting the very credible arguments used by the majority on social networks. It’s still a little while before the purchase is complete, but what other things do you think won’t happen when it does? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)