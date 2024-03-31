













This 2024 could be a great year for fans of video games dragon ballWell, after several years we will finally have the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series back, although with a new name. At least for the west

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero promises to once again give us all the excitement of this fighting game series. But if you want to do it, there are 5 things that you definitely cannot fail to include. That's why we bring you this top 5 with things that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero must include no matter what.

The elements that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero should not forget

5 – Dragon Ball Sparking Zero must have power clashes

Those who played Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi surely remember the adrenaline of power clashes when playing with someone else. If both players launched a power at the same time and it collided, a very entertaining minigame began where each player had to turn the lever with all their strength to win the battle.

This was the most exciting thing and what made us feel the most in the anime of these games, so yes Sparking Zero If you want to recapture that emotion, you must not forget these moments. Furthermore, with the technology of the current generation of consoles, these clashes of energies will surely look better than ever. We'd better save up for new controls if they include them.

4 – Destructible and highly explorable scenarios

Dragon Ball battles were always very epic, especially in scale. Well, they not only fought in one place, but they flew and teleported everywhere. The Budokai Tenkaichi series understood this perfectly and in its games it let us fight in quite open 3D scenarios with several destructible elements.

You could destroy houses or mountains by crossing them. Even if you launched a very powerful attack you could transform the entire planet into a desolate and apocalyptic place. There's nothing like this to make you feel like a powerful Z warrior, so Sparking Zero I shouldn't forget it. Fortunately, its progress already shows that this will return.

One thing that recent games dragon ball They seem to forget that we players love to transform into the different phases of our character mid-battle. Titles like FighterZ They decided to separate the transformations as if they were different characters. But Sparking Zero must give us this ability again.

Furthermore, it is not just about making Goku go from his normal state to ultra instinct. They should also let us merge and all the options that the anime already gave us. The Budokai Tenkaichi series allowed it, so we see no reason to remove one of its biggest attractions. Especially with so many forms that most of the characters in the series have.

2 – The 5 vs 5 fights

You will surely remember that in Budokai Tenkaichi 2 and 3 the game let us participate in a free battle. Here each player could choose 5 characters to fight and switch between them whenever they wanted.. This was very fun as it opened up a lot of room for experimentation. Teams of pure villains, pure Saiyans, incidental characters with the most powerful beings in the universe. Everything was possible here.

It is also linked a bit with transformations, because if you had two fusionable characters on your team then you could unite them and have more opportunities for victory. So far the progress of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero They focus on 1 vs 1 combatbut we hope with all our hearts that they maintain this mode.

1 – Characters from even the most hidden corner of Dragon Ball

Obviously you are going to need several characters if you have 5 vs 5 fights. Budokai Tenkaichi 2 already had 129 characters and 3 reached 150. Sparking Zero had better surpass these numbers. Furthermore, it is not difficult, because may include characters from the original Dragon Ball, Z, Super, GT, the movies and OVAs. You have plenty to choose from so we hope you don't disappoint us.

After all Another of the charms of this series is that it let you make fights so creative that you wouldn't expect them. Could you imagine Tao Pai Pai against Broly from Super? That could be possible if Sparking Zero gets its act together. Furthermore, they should insist on not giving us the usual and expected ones. Let them take out the saibaman, Shu, and Upa. It will surely be a fun chaos to enter online battles.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has everything to succeed and their progress has already shown us that they respect a lot of what we like about Budokai Tenkaichi. If they want to secure all the tickets of us nostalgic people, they must listen to us. And once and for all, go back on your decision not to include local multiplayer. What did you think of our top? What else do you think should not be missing from Dragon Ball Sparking Zero? Tell us in the comments!

