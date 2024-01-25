Smartphones are probably the tool we use most during our day. These are now devices capable of carrying out tasks which years ago were unthinkable.

Smartphone, top 5 innovations

Playing games, enjoying video content, video calling, sending emails are just some of the infinite tasks that a smartphone can fulfill and today they are here to list the 5 best innovations relating to these devices.

The touch

It was impossible not to start from touchone of the greatest inventions he has effectively made smartphones what they are today. Many make the mistake of attributing this idea to Steve Jobs who undoubtedly contributed in an unspeakable way to making this technology widespread throughout the world with his first iPhone.

But there is an engineer at IBM who in 1993 had the brilliant idea of ​​giving life to IBM Simon Personal Communicator, a fully touch device with relative stylus. Email, calendar and so on were already present in this device back then. Needless to say though in 2007 Apple completely redefined this conceptcompletely rediscovering this technology.

The fingerprint

In my opinion, fingerprinting is another huge piece that has made life easier for millions of people. We have gone from having to type PIN or password every time to unlocking your phone simply by touching it with your finger. A revolution that also in this case many mistakenly attribute to Apple, while in reality Motorola Atrix it was the first real device to implement this sensor, even a few years before Apple released its iPhone 5S.

The first sensors were obviously much less precise than modern ones and much slower in recognizing the fingerprint, so we can say with absolute certainty that giant strides have been made!

The leaflets

Foldable smartphones are certainly the latest great revolution in the mobile sector. In fact, 2019 has given us these particular terminals, able to bend without breaking (or at least that's how it should be) as if by magic. Samsung with its Galaxy Fold was the first to launch these terminals, if we exclude The Echo in 2011, a smartphone that could be considered as the precursor of this new era. Without a doubt this technology, year after year, will become increasingly popular in the mobile market.

Fast charging

In 2013, a new and curious technology was introduced that promised to Dramatically improve loading times of a terminal. In 2023 Realme GT3 promises a full charge in about 9 minutes having a battery equal to 4,600. Fast charging is a big step forward that allows you to save hours and hours of waiting, allowing you to have a smartphone ready for use in a short time.

The modular telephone

I wanted to personalize my last point in this top 5 a little so that it represented my personal opinion. In 2016 LG presents LG G5 which will come later nicknamed by some “the modular telephone”. While not the first phone of its kind, it is certainly the only one that has been sold worldwide. The particularity of this product is certainly given from being able to add and remove accessories in order to customize it according to needs.

Do you need a camera? Just plug it in. Do you need a more powerful sound system than normal smartphone speakers? Remove and attach the accessory. In my opinion the concept is brilliant and it's a real shame that everything is stranded and abandoned.

This was my ranking of the best smartphone innovations, but obviouslyand there are many others that would be interesting to talk aboutDo you have any in mind?