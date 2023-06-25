













Top 5 The best video games of the first half of 2023 | EarthGamer

Returns like Dead Space and new adventures like Hi-Fi Rush arrived to give us very good moments. But only a few can be crowned as the true champions of this period. Therefore, today we bring you this Top 5 of the best video games of the first half of 2023. If you do not have any of these, you better hurry to buy them before the next wave of jewels arrives.

Number 5. Diablo IV is one of the best video games of the first half of 2023

We start this list with one of the games that arrived more recently on our consoles: Diablo IV. The newest installment of this renowned Blizzard saga. Seeing Diablo IV among the best video games of 2023 shouldn’t surprise us. After all, its multiple open betas gave us a taste of what was to come and were always very well received by the general public.

Source: Blizzard

Once it officially arrived on June 5th the praise only increased. With many directed towards its atmosphere, level design and gameplay improvements over the previous ones. As if that were not enough, Blizzard has already announced that it is working on a couple of expansions to its history. So the fans’ love for this game will surely not die anytime soon.

Number 4. Street Fighter 6

Once again we find ourselves with a long-awaited return, only this time it is the fighting franchise created by Capcom. After the bugs in the launch of Street Fighter 5, Capcom put their all into giving us a much better and more complete experience with the sequel.

They not only give us the colorful combats that we expect from this video game saga. They also gave us a robust story mode, a great online section, and plenty of game modes that ensure you won’t be putting it down for a long time.

Source: Capcom.

In addition, we cannot leave behind the graphic power of the RE Engine, which makes the characters see in impressive detail and gives the blows great weight. Even if you are not a fan of fighting games, this one will surely entertain you a lot.

Number 3. Resident Evil 4 Remake, one of the best video games in history, returned better than ever in 2023

When the remake of resident evil 4 many people doubted whether a reimagining of one of the best video games of all time would be worth it. Once it arrived, Capcom once again proved that it’s the master of remakes by giving us a game that pays respect to the original while making changes that breathe new life into the story of Leon S. Kennedy.

Source: Capcom.

Also, although its story is relatively short, it has a great replayability factor. So you’ll be going through the campaign over and over again to unlock all the weapons and extras it has to offer. As if that were not enough, a few months after its launch they released the mercenaries mode for free, which becomes quite addictive. So it’s a very complete package.

Number 2. Final Fantasy XVI

Again we find ourselves with one of those video games that generated some doubts among the oldest fans of the franchise. Since its developers decided to move away from turn-based combat, they also opted for a more mature tone. However, Square Enix’s bet worked, as it gave us one of the best games of 2023 and one of the most loaded with content in these first six months.

The more action-oriented combat system is quite complex and invites you to experiment. As if that were not enough, the variety and designs of the enemies mean that it never becomes tedious despite its long duration.

Source: Square Enix

Of course, its strongest card is the fights between the colossal eikons, which give us some of the most spectacular boss fights of all years, with a graphic quality that will leave you amazed.

Number 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains one of the kings of video games in 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild it often comes up as one of the best video games ever. So a sequel to this title had some very big shoes to fill. Surprisingly Nintendo managed to surprise us once again. When you start playing Tears of the Kingdom, it gives you a feeling that its predecessor was simply the demo of the huge open world that this installment gives us.

Tears of the Kingdom expanded and improved the systems of its predecessor. Besides that it increased the map considerably. Well, we can no longer only explore the surface, but also the sky and the subsoil of the entire kingdom.

Source: Nintendo.

Perhaps the best thing is that it gave us a more emotional and weighty story, but without leaving behind the freedom of the player. Tears of the Kingdom remains a huge playground where the only limit to progress is the creativity of the players.

Of course, 2023 has had very good releases throughout these six months, but we consider that these are the ones that cannot be missed. If you haven’t played or don’t have any of them, feel free to give them a try. We also recommend you do it before the months of September and October arrive since it seems that they will arrive to annihilate our portfolio and with very promising titles. Do you agree with our top? What other 2023 game do you think should be here? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)