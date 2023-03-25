the saga of resident Evil It has been kept in the hearts of its fans for more than 25 years and is still very strong with well-developed installments in recent years. Not to mention its excellent remakes.

In all this time he has given us a long list of protagonists for his different survival horror experiences. Therefore, today we decided to remember the best of them with this Top 5 of Best Resident Evil protagonists.

Number 5. Jill Valentine, one of the OGs of Resident Evil

Jill Valentine, one of the early protagonists of Resident Evil, became a great hero to anyone who grew up with her games in the PS1 era. The ‘master of unlocking‘ was one of the survivors of the Spencer mansion, where she proved her worth and why she is one of the most decorated members of the STARS

Source: Capcom

As if that were not enough, she had her own solo adventure where she was forced to face Nemesis. One of the most fearsome and memorable villains in the entire saga. Despite having everything stacked against him and escaping against the clock, the intrepid policeman managed to defeat the massive bioweapon and flee Raccoon City with his life.

Jill Valentine is a real badass girl. We just didn’t put it higher because Capcom has kind of forgotten about it since the events of the fifth installment. Hopefully soon they will dare to give her another game for herself.

Number 4. Ethan Winters, a very heroic father

When I arrive resident evil 7 many became defensive about playing in a new perspective, and with an unknown protagonist. However, Ethan Winters managed to capture the affection of many fans of the saga.

Perhaps the biggest appeal of Ethan is that he is a completely normal person who finds himself plunged into this nightmare full of viruses and monsters. What makes it more empathetic with the player. Also in the history of Village we see him in the role of a father worried about his daughter, who will do whatever it takes to get her back. No matter what that means facing off against hordes of werewolves.

Source: Capcom

Despite only being with us for two games, Ethan’s story is perhaps one of the best written and well rounded in the saga.. We know it’s very difficult for him to return, but that only makes his legend more memorable.

Number 3. Claire Redfield, another great heroine of Resident Evil

The zombie-killing gene is strong in Redfield’s DNA, and brave Claire proves it. Since her arrival in Resident Evil 2, she has become one of the public’s favorite protagonists. The young woman has shown that she can not only be an avid monster hunter. She has also shown the more charitable side of her in three different adventures of hers.

Source: Capcom

She became Sherry Birkin’s protector, was quite empathetic to Steve Burnside, and helped Moira Burton reconnect with her father. In addition, we cannot forget that she was the protagonist of one of the best games in the franchise in code veronica. As with Jill, we hope Capcom will put the spotlight on her again in an upcoming game.

Number 2. Leon S. Kennedy, the terror of Spain

No list of protagonists of resident Evil would be complete without the king of bingo: Leon S. Kennedy, who rose from rookie cop to fearless government agent. With him we also find a bit of what we like about Ethan Winters. In a certain way he is also an ordinary guy who still managed to face different threats from Umbrella.

Source: Capcom.

Of course, his story went the other way when the government decided to train him as part of its special forces. Which resulted in one of the most unforgettable eurotrips in recent years.

Leon is not only very charismatic, intrepid and brave, he is also a character who gives his best to help others, even if it puts him at risk. As we saw with Ada, Ashley and Helena Harper. In addition, Capcom knows that he is one of the fan favorites, since he has been the protagonist in almost all of his animated films. But the throne of the best protagonist belongs to another…

Number 1. Chris Redfield, the one who started it all and has shown more evolution

Finally we come to the MVP of all Resident Evil in the form of Chris Redfield. Who started this franchise is also its best protagonist in our opinion. Chris is the character that has appeared in the most games in the series. As if this were not enough, he has had a good development throughout these installments, so he is one of his best written characters.

Many of the franchise’s titles revolved around Chris’ rivalry with Albert Wesker. After the absence of the latter, we have followed the veteran Redfield in his constant fight to eliminate the vestiges of Umbrella.

Source: Capcom

He’s been a disappointed soldier, a leader concerned for his squad, and eager for revenge, but his heroic side has always come through. Not to mention, he became Rose’s guardian after the events of the Village. For this reason and much more, we consider Chris ‘hitting rocks’ Redfield as the best protagonist of Resident Evil.

We know that there are a huge number of Resident Evil protagonists, but these were the ones that we considered to best represent the hero archetype of this survival horror. Do you agree with our top? What other protagonists do you think are good? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.