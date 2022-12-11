Final Fantasy fans have been eating very well lately. They already had the remake of 7, 14 continues with expansions, and we even had an action spin-off with Stranger of Paradise. Not to mention all the projects that come in the future

As a result of this we began to think about which have been the best heroes of all their installments. That is why we bring you this Top 5 of the best protagonists of Final Fantasy. It should be noted that we take into account from its classics to its spin-offs.

Number 5. Zack Fair, the protagonist of a spin-off of Final Fantasy VII

We start this count with Zack Fair, who despite starring in a Final Fantasy 7 prequel, won the hearts of fans with his charisma. It’s about a rather heroic SOLDIER member who just wants to do the right thing. Even when his situation becomes much more complicated than just seeing good and evil.

core crisis helped expand his role in the mythology of final fantasy 7 with a great result. At the same time, it allowed us to know his influence on Cloud Strife. His personality is one of the points that makes him so likable. Since in addition to being quite nice, he is not afraid to show his emotions.

Number 4. Noctis

Though final fantasy xv It has its detractors, but we cannot deny that it has one of the most interesting protagonists in the franchise with Noctis. He is a young prince whom we meet as he is on his way to marry a woman he has seen very few times in his life. However, his marriage is part of political moves alien to them.

Throughout his adventure we see him wondering about his own life and if he really wants the position of power that is rightfully his. While striving to meet the expectations of his father and even his kingdom. Perhaps our favorite thing about Noctis is his interactions with Gladio, Prompto, and Ignis. Since together they form one of the most united and endearing groups of all final fantasy.

Number 3. Warriors of light, to whom we owe the archetype of the protagonist of Final Fantasy

Of course a list of main characters from final fantasy It will not be complete without the originators of it all: the Warriors of Light. Because they came in a very early era of video games, they aren’t as deep characters. However, they established the archetype of what would be the main adventurers of the saga.

They are a group of heroes who do not hesitate to risk their lives if it means they can save an entire village. Not to mention, they don’t mind not getting recognition. They may not have names, but without them we wouldn’t have Squall, Lighting, Cloud, Tidus and the rest of the Final Fantasy protagonists.

Number 2. Zidane Tribal

final fantasy ix often left a bit forgotten, it features one of the best leads in the saga in the form of Zidane Tribal. Who curiously starts out as a villain. Zidane Tribal is a thief and his story begins with an attempt to kidnap a princess. However, everything is transformed and he ends up giving his all to save the world.

One of Zidane’s most outstanding characteristics is that he shows that you don’t need a reason to help just anyone. Added to this, he is a protagonist far from perfect and ideal. From the beginning of him as a thief, to his habit of approaching women. What makes him more human, more failed and more empathetic with the players.

Number 1. Terra Branford, the best protagonist of Final Fantasy and its first heroine

We reached the end of this countdown with the protagonist of Final Fantasy VITerra Branford. A young heroine whom we consider the best protagonist of the saga. Everything we like about her is combined in her. She is not a perfect leading lady and even she is misunderstood. Since she in her story is feared for the simple fact of not being entirely human.

Not to mention, his journey is one of his most personal. After being freed from a life of slavery, she vows to destroy the empire that captured and imprisoned her. So her odyssey isn’t as heroic as others, but who are we to judge?

Nor can we fail to mention that she was the first female lead in the entire franchise. And that she faced the one who is the best of her villains: Kefka. For this and much more, Terra Branford is our best protagonist of the Square Enix saga.

These were our favorite protagonists of final fantasy. Although all have done heroic acts, some have lasted longer in the collective imagination. And with this saga that is not going to stop, perhaps in a few years we will have to rethink everything. Do you agree with our top? What other protagonists would have put here? Tell us in the comments!

