Despite its strange organization and general format, we can say that Summer Game Fest It has arrived to become the new great annual video game event, of course, after all the drama and the painful cancellation of E3, which of course, gives us indications that the convention is dead. This 2023 was the real acid test for the new organization, which, despite still having a lot to learn, made a good first attempt, allowing several of the most important companies in the medium to make all kinds of announcements, some of them of greater consideration that have left us very excited. The choice was not easy, but here are the ones that were for us, the five most important news or announcements that the Summer Game Fest 2023 left us, as well as the events that were held within its framework. Tell us which of them was the one you liked the most?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Surprises are what we like the most about this type of event or conference and undoubtedly, the Summer Game Fest Live presentation opened in a great way with the revelation of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a completely new game from this legendary franchise that At first, it left us quite confused, because as far as we knew, Ubisoft was only working on a remake of Sands of Time. Anyway, this beautiful AA game that takes the path of the metroidvania, looks sensationally good, since it bets on a simple graphic style, but quite stylized, in addition to its base mechanics and combat seem to have an enormous personality. Its premiere has been agreed for January 18, 2024 on all current platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games of recent years. The Summer Game Fest Live had to close with great force, so it was decided to do it with the first real preview of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, sequel to the beloved Final Fantasy VII: Remake released a few years ago. What was shown let us see that it will be a game of considerable dimensions, to the point that its physical version will be sold with two discs. Speculations about how the story will change compared to the original game have not been long in coming and of course, the excitement is through the roof. The best thing about this whole thing is that it seems that we won’t have to wait too long to return with Cloud and company, since Square Enix announced that the launch is scheduled for early 2024, of course, exclusively for PS5, although there are some out there. hints that the game could be coming to PS4 as well.

Persona 5 Tactics and Persona 3 Reload

Despite the fact that a few hours before, the surprise was ruined thanks to a leak, we can say that one of the best moments of the last few days was when, during the Xbox Games Showcase, Atlus came out to reveal the future of its flagship series, not with one, but with two new titles. On the one hand we have Persona 5 Tactica, a turn-based strategy game based on the Persona 5 universe that looks spectacular. Its release date was agreed for this November 17 on all current platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. To top it off, we also had the announcement of Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the classic Persona 3 that will arrive at the beginning of next year equally for all platforms.

Starfield

Probably the big star of everything that happened at Summer Game Fest 2023. After presenting a new trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase, almost an hour was dedicated to showing in detail various parts of what Starfield will have, which, He made it clear to us that we are facing one of the most ambitious games of recent years due to the dimension and scale it seeks. Things like exploring more than a thousand planets, building our own spaceship and the clear improvement that there is to its combat systems, make us think that Bethesda’s new work will not disappoint in any way. To highlight its beautiful collector’s edition and special control. It is important to mention that its performance on Xbox consoles will be set at 30 frames per second. Finally, it has been given a release date, which was left for September 6 of the current year on Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Star Wars: Outlaws

For some time now, we knew that Massive Entertainment, a studio that is part of Ubisoft, was working on a new Star Wars game, but few of us imagined that development would be so advanced. During the Xbox Game Showcase, Star Wars: Outlaws was revealed, but what really got us excited was the gameplay shown a day later at Ubisoft Forward. This open world title located between Episode V and VI, will put us in the shoes of an outlaw who is doing everything possible to survive. What is shown looks spectacular and hopefully lives up to what we all expect. At the moment it does not have a release date, it was only said that the goal is for it to be reaching current-generation consoles and PC, at some point in 2024.