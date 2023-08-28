













That’s why today we bring you this Top 5 with the stupidest controversies in video games. The ones that made us wonder if people were serious or if it was just a joke.

The stupidest controversies in video games

Number 5 – PETA complaining about Mario for his tanooki suit is one of the dumbest controversies we’ve ever seen

As you heard, this association that is dedicated to protecting the rights of animals had Mario as an enemy for a while. Simply by wearing his tanooki suit. Of course, this was not the first or last time that PETA messed with video games. Well farcry 6 and red dead redemption they were also targets of their controversies.

Source: Nintendo

Although we admit that in these titles you do see that you hurt virtual animals. Whereas in the case of Mario, you get this outfit simply by picking up a leaf. There are no scenes where the plumber violently grabs a tanuki, kills it, and takes its skin to cover its body. It’s just a power up that also looks more like pajamas than anything else.

In general, PETA’s work is honest. But they should focus it on real life cases where real suffering is caused to living beings.

Number 4 – Elden Ring players complain about its accessibility

Many FromSoftware fans have a bit of a superiority complex. Simply because they like and finish their games, which are considered very difficult. But suddenly Hidetaka Miyazaki came along to say that Elden Ring would be more accessible and welcome new players. It was then that the nets were turned on with very angry silverback males.

Source: Bandai Namco

How was it possible that they did this, that soulslikes are made for hardcores, that this movement would make many casuals arrive. These and another wave of complaints were the most common, and the game wasn’t even out yet. However, the only thing they showed with their controversies was that they are tougher in Souls than in real life. Who complains that more people know the games they like?

In addition to the fact that in the end Elden Ring was not affected by so much crying, since it became the game of the year in 2022, not to mention that it had very good sales.

Number 3 – God of War Ragnarok creates controversy for reusing animations

Something that gamers sin a lot about is that they feel they know much more than video game developers. So they get very critical of some decisions. For example to God of War Ragnarok they showered him with countless negative comments simply because they reused animations. Of lazy and liars they did not lower them.

Source: Sony.

Not to mention, some of the relentless console war warriors used this recycling to accuse the game of being mere DLC. It seems that they are not clear on the concept of a sequel. This is one of the stupidest controversies for two reasons. One: hundreds of games do it and two: an animation doesn’t really affect the narrative content and the level of fun of a game.

Number 2.- Spider-Man’s puddles

If the animations do nothing to make a game worse, imagine the size of the digital puddles that we can find in them. One of the most recent and incredible controversies that we remember is that of Spider-Man. Players did not complain about its story, its gameplay, or its graphics. But that the size of the puddles was not the same as in the advances.

Source: Sony.

Because of course. All of us who played Marvel’s Spider-Man did it to see that the puddles were dynamic and of a size that changed depending on the rain. Being superheroes is overrated.

Now we’re concerned about the controversy that awaits Spider-Man 2. Place your bets. What muscle does Venom lack? That the symbiote suit isn’t as black as it is in the comics? Complaints are so creative lately that we don’t know what they’ll come up with anymore.

Number 1 – Video games continue to create controversy for allegedly causing violent acts

When we talk about stupider video game controversies, we can’t leave behind the one that has been around almost as long as this medium has existed. That somehow generates violence.

How many times have we seen it? A violent crime happens, the police find out that the perpetrator was playing video games, and then the media keeps blaming them for all the evils in the universe.

One of the sagas most accused of causing violence is Grand Theft Auto. Since it became popular with 3, the media seems obsessed with each new installment. They just wait for the next one to come out to look for their note for the next six months.

Source: Rockstar Games

The reason why we consider it stupid is because it is impossible for video games alone to be responsible for so much violence in the world. Is it the incessant bullying? The toxic family environment? Psychological problems? Easy access to weapons? No, it sure is video games!

In addition, there are millions of people enjoying these media and especially titles that are considered violent. SIf this idea were true, humanity would already be extinct. Do not believe it?

We know that there are thousands of controversies in the world of video games and surely more will come. But these were the ones we considered the most stupid and shouldn’t have existed

What did you think of our top? What other controversies did you find very stupid? Tell us in the comments!

