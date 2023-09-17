













Since we are very patriotic, it occurred to us to turn to the video game and bring you this top 5 with stranger bosses than masiosare. Or maybe they are at the same level? We will never know

The strangest enemies I’ve ever seen

Ok, maybe in appearance Psycho Mantis is closer to a normal human than a masiosare. But that doesn’t mean he was a very strange villain. We all thought that one of the most fearsome villains in Metal Gear Solid would be precisely the robot that gives it its name. However, it was a psychic in a gas mask who still plagues the nightmares of several players.

Source: Konami

His strangeness is not in his appearance but in how he managed us as he pleased. It was a confrontation that no one at the time was prepared for and that surely made many cry. Convincing us that he deleted our memory card or changing the television inputs. Psycho Mantis left a great impression and remains one of the strangest enemies in the entire saga..

Number 4 – Fizzie from Sunset Overdrive

There are many beings that we can classify as a strange enemy. But it never crossed our minds that a drink mascot could be after our blood. However, that is precisely what happens in Sunset Overdrive. Here we have to face a gigantic balloon called Fizzie that chases us through the heights.

Source: Insomniac Games

It’s weird enough to be facing a friendly balloon with laser eyes and various ways to annihilate you. But Fizzie completes the package with vocabulary you’d only expect to hear in the Mexican arena.

Taking on a rude corporate mascot wasn’t in our bingo of life, but here we are. Perhaps the Masiosare referred to in the national anthem is this mascot of capitalism.

Number 3 – Marguerite from Resident Evil 7 blushes even more

We could honestly put any member of the Baker family on this list. But the matriarch, Marguerite, is the one who earns the honor for grotesque and significant detail. Since we know her, she already looks like a ragged woman with aggressive tendencies. Then when she starts chasing us around the house with her army of wasps she becomes even more threatening.

Source: Capcom

But the peak of her strangeness occurs in our final confrontation with her… Since her limbs stretch out to look like a spider and a nest grows in her… let’s say fufurufo. One is here calmly facing what we believe is a typical survival horror boss and we get this. Now don’t feel like… let me say, don’t be scared, like that.

Number 2.- The Bride in Ms. Splosion Man

We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the creators of Ms. Splosion Man were so excited that they saw Masiosare in person. If you haven’t witnessed this surreal fight, let me tell you that it all starts with a Punch Out style fight. With our protagonist facing a woman dressed as a wedding and an enviable front.

Source: Twisted Pixel Games

Until then everything is relatively normal until we defeat it. Then we realize his ‘magumbos’ are actually the eyes of a huge beast that we must also defeat. If they gave awards for creativity and strangeness of bosses, this one would surely have won everyone when it came out in 2011. But it’s still not the strangest boss we’ve seen in video games.

Number 1 – The Great Mighty Poo

Conker fans know that Bad Fur Day It is full of enemies that would make Masiosare blush. From piles of terminator straw to an oven whose weak point is its genitals. Despite that, nothing will surpass how surprised, disgusted and strange we were the first time we faced the Great Mighty Poo.

Source: Rare

There’s not much to explain, you just have to see it. It is a huge excrement that comes out of several diarrheal holes in the ground. But wait, there’s more. cAs if fighting a poop wasn’t weird enough, Rare came up with the idea of ​​making a whole musical number. Good luck getting that opera out of your head after finally pulling the lever.

While the question of what a masiosare is may continue forever and ever, we doubt it will ever be a stranger foe than this collection of bosses. What did you think of our top? What other video game boss seemed like a masiosare to you? Tell us in the comments!

