













Top 5 Sports Anime That Will Turn You On More Than Blue Lock









Sports anime installments are very important to the Japanese, because they extol the spirit of belonging to a community, but also extreme competition coupled with the effort that, it is proposed, can surpass talent.

However, the characters of the spokon usually have adverse contexts, despite this they manage to set a goal, and sometimes, some are able to obtain what they propose.

The following selection of sports anime tries to propose a title per sport. In addition to the fact that it is structured in the notion of remembering the pioneers of the genre, the classics, so that you can see that the narratives prior to today’s great animations are fundamental. Without further ado, sports anime.

slam dunk

slam dunk is a sports anime focused on basketball (or basketball). Follow a group of young people and their different approaches to sport. It is one of the most realistic and difficult installments, because the characters have problems ranging from overcoming a duel to the need to hold on to something to persevere in life.

The anime released a beautifully animated film by Toei Animation in the summer of 2023. Critics from fans ranked it very high at the Japanese box office. The installment adapted the first part of the original work and a sequel has not been announced.

slam dunk is a delivery that teaches us about the fragility of bodies and its more emotional and spiritual implications.

major

Source: Shōgakukan Editorial

Baseball is one of the most important sports for the Japanese, so there is a huge baseball anime tradition. However, major It’s special not just for being one of the first to start the mighty Spokon, but it sets a somewhat distinctive contrast.

major It will follow a few generations (as well as the powerful and popular shonen), but in a more concrete way, through contrasts, nuances, and heritage. It is particularly interesting for this.

Ping Pong The Animation

Ping Pong The Animation It is a must for lovers of sports anime and for otaku in general. The delivery is extremely interesting, it broke many paradigms, responding to the support and animation style, in addition to the narratives, of course.

To begin, focus on an unusual sport, table tennis; and that already plunges us into a very different world, with particular variants. Later, we will see the, yes, typical pair of opponents who start a path being friends and rivals. Using each other to improve.

Nevertheless, a surprise twist will motivate us to believe that stories will always surprise us.

initial D

Source: Kodansha

We know that Japan’s automobile and aircraft industries are a breaking point for the world’s technologies. So, racing cars are important, plus they’re quite a spectacle.

Well, initial D It is a very important and unique delivery for both reasons. To begin with, the sport is not one of the most common and it is not of the most popular range either, both for the players and for the audience.

However, initial D allows us to see the rise of a fast athlete in the midst of a complex worldfull of extraordinary splendors.

ashita no joe

ashita no joe is a forerunner of the genre, so much so that it would open the way for highly valued deliveries such as Hajime no Ippo. However, everything in ashita no joe it’s hard and really shocking.

To begin with, it has an unusual protagonist, an ex-con, so from that perspective a distinctive empathy dynamic is built.

In addition, it focuses on boxing, a complex and rather dark sport, in various aspects. So the anime takes care of delving into the physical and political difficulties of the sport.

The ending is also shocking and unique, as brutal and emotional as one doesn’t usually expect.. It is a daring denouement in which Joe dies in the final scenario, facing his greatest rival: José Mendoza.

And finally, it has one of the most brutal endings in shonen.

Source: Mushi Production

About these sports anime

This selection is concerned with the variety of adaptations and approaches of the spokon, which have all possible themes to develop. From my perspective, these titles reflect the spirit of the sport that is the backbone of its history.

For example, the tragic end of ashita no joe it is brutal but believable; while that of major It is interesting because of the same social and generational structure. The spokon, like any other genre, evolve and show us different scenarios, however, these classics definitely are and will be remembered for a long time for their quality and innovative essence.

Our selection has sports anime ranging from boxing to ping pong, and each installment is memorable for its different concerns that expose important sensibilities.

The spokon is a very important genre for the Japanese, however, it also manages to generate a lot of empathy in the different audiences of the world. Currently, one of the most popular spokon is Blue Lock which will soon release a new movie in 2024.

