Without a doubt, Sonic is one of the most well-known faces in all video games and currently, even in cinema. Sega was the only company that could really stand up to Nintendo and Mario when it came to pets when they were everything in the 1990s. Despite the above, the famous blue hedgehog was one of those who suffered the most at the moment in which the medium jumped to three dimensions. Sonic Team, the studio behind the franchise, has had truly terrible times whenever it comes to taking advantage of spaces with more than two dimensions, however, we have to say that not everything has been bad, in fact, we can tell you that there are some redeemable titles of the series after its spectacular passage through the Genesis. Here we present you the 5 best 3D Sonic games.

sonic heroes

After Sega finally threw in the towel on hardware development, with the Dreamcast being their last attempt, we all wondered what would become of their franchises, especially Sonic. Well, despite all of the above, the Japanese company decided to go ahead and one of the first attempts it made on consoles from other companies such as the PS2, Gamecube and Xbox, was Sonic Heroes. This title took up almost everything done by the two Sonic Adventure titles, that is, it put us back in generally linear 3D environments in which we had to run with the blue hedgehog and his friends towards the goal. The truth is that the evolution in terms of gameplay was almost nil, but a generally solid game was delivered that achieved almost everything it tried.

sonic adventure

The 2D era was behind us and like it or not, Sonic had to jump to three dimensions. We all know how difficult that moment was for most developers, however, Sonic Team felt confident that they could do a good job with their pet and above all, use it to show what their new Dreamcast was capable of. Seeing Sonic Adventure running in front of our eyes for the first time was something extremely special, since the console it was on far exceeded what our N64 and PlayStation could do at the time. Seeing all that freneticism and razor-sharp graphics blew our minds. In the end, despite not being the most outstanding 3D platform game in the world, the reality is that the entrance of the blue hedgehog to this new world is one that we will always remember with special affection.

Sonic: Generations

By the time high-definition consoles were already on the market, it had become clear to us that Sonic’s journey through three dimensions was a real flip. On the one hand we could have decent games, but on the other, Sega usually delivered titles to be forgotten. Due to the above, someone in Sonic Team had the interesting idea of ​​mixing the classic world of his mascot with two dimensions, with the modernity of 3D. In this way, the very curious product called Sonic: Generations was born, which, precisely, was presented as this nostalgia trip that took us through the different eras of the character. Be careful, it is important to mention that this game is not a collection, far from it. It is a kind of reimagining of several of the most important moments of the series, both in its most classic form, to the experiments that were done later.

Sonic: Colors

As we already told you, Sonic became a franchise full of ups and downs where bad products were the constant. Despite the above, its sales have always remained at good levels, so continuing to launch games is well justified. Fortunately for us, in the era of the super-successful Nintendo Wii, Sonic Team finally got it right with Sonic: Colors, a 3D game that ditched weird and pointless ideas from many of its predecessors to create a compact, game-centric experience. what makes this character so special. The end result was just that, a game that feels sincere and to the point of what any fan of this mascot is expecting: a frenetic platformer that features good level design and responsive controls.

Sonic: Frontiers

Since Sonic Frontiers was revealed, the doubts did not wait. If the vast majority of 3D Sonic games are really bad, how could an open world one work? Well, despite the horrible feeling that first look at its gameplay left us, the reality is that this new Sonic Team bet works much better than we expected, presenting good ideas and surprisingly, quite interesting open areas to explore. Of course there are important flaws within the experience, but in general, we can tell you that this is a fairly decent game that paints a much brighter and more encouraging future for this character that, in one way or another, has managed to remain in force.