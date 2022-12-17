Every season start Fortnite He presents us with adjustments to his island, weapons, items and more. Although it could only be sustained with the conjunction of the aforementioned sections, the reality is that the original and licensed content unlockable through the battle pass is an important incentive for fans to continue playing.

With the arrival of chapter 4 we have a bit of everything: Doom Slayer, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher and other characters. Perhaps it is the best battle pass in a long time, but there can always be much more. It is for this reason that we made a count of the characters whose skin we want to see within Fortnite, either through a battle pass or , failing that, in the item shop.

It’s worth emphasizing that we left out several, so if you think we’re missing any, take advantage of the comment box at the end to tell us who you think should be in this Epic Games game.

Solid Snake should be coming to Fortnite soon

Among the Fortnite skins there is a section called ‘gaming legends’. In this we find Kratos, Master Chief and even Lara Croft. But so far another great gaming legend is missing: Solid Snake.

The protagonist of Metal Gear Solid would not feel out of place in the battle royale. After all, he already has quite a bit of experience with firearms. Not to mention with the crossovers.

He could even come with a small metal gear as his backpack and raiden’s sword as his pickaxe. He might even have a built-in emote that gets him into his iconic box.

Speaking of Raiden, it could be his companion. Since Fortnite often gives us paired skins. Now it’s just a matter of Epic and Konami agreeing.

John McClane would be perfect for the end of the year parties

The film world is no stranger to Fortnite either, as it has had several 80s heroes in its skins, such as Ellen Ripley and Indiana Jones. Why not complete it with John McClane?

The heroic Los Angeles policeman could do his thing in the battle royale. In addition to the fact that the beaten skin of the good Indy reminded us of the outfit of the protagonist of Die Hard in the first installment of him.

We know that Warzone has already beaten him to include it, but perhaps there are chances to see him in epic battle royale building his own nakatomi plaza to survive.

Also, if Epic thinks about it, they could even include it as a way to celebrate Christmas that is so close. Is worth dreaming

Leon S Kennedy

Fortnite already had a couple of Resident Evil-inspired skins in the form of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. But we still don’t see Leon make his arrival on the island.

Leon is one of the most popular characters not only in Resident Evil, but in video games in general. Including him at some point would be a great chance to get the big bucks or real money from him.

They could even align the release of their skin in Fortnite with the premiere of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Which would be a scenario where everyone wins.

Also Capcom seems to have a very good relationship with Epic Games since they also added several Street Fighter characters. So we feel that Leon’s appearance is only a matter of time.

Transformers with Autobots and Decepticons

Eighties nostalgia is a selling point and Fortnite knows it. Alien, Predator and Terminator have had their way through the island. So it’s up to another eighties franchise his time in the spotlight.

Seeing Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Megatron shooting around the island will be the dream of many children from the eighties who play this battle royale.

We also think they have a lot of opportunities for cosmetic items. As a gesture that makes them transform and advance, Optimus’s ax as a pickaxe and even Starscream as a glider.

His appearance is also quite possible due to rumors of a cooperation between Epic Games and Paramount. This last film studio is the owner of the rights to the autobots and decepticons. Not to mention another much-loved franchise.

The Ninja Turtles and their Ninja Rap as an emote within Fortnite

The other beloved Paramount franchise that we mentioned are nothing more and nothing less than The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If this rumor turns out to be true, then they have the doors open to Fortnite

They also combine several of the elements that we love about skins. Eighties nostalgia and the fact of being icons in both movies and video games.

Not to mention, they’ve had quite a comeback lately. They had the excellent Shredders Revenge and a collection of their classic games in 2022. And we can’t forget that in 2023 they will have a new movie.

Epic could either sell the four ninjas separate or change their band colors as styles. As for picks, they would have plenty to choose from, not to mention gliders and backpacks.

If Epic Games and Paramount don’t come together to make this happen, it’s because they don’t like easy money. Since they would surely sell like hot cakes. They can even sell the ninja rap dance.

