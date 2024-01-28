













That's why today we want to remember the best. who even managed to save or put their respective franchises on the map. So we leave you this Top 5 with the sequels that improved the original.

The sequels that were better than the original

Number 5 – Street Fighter 2, one of the sequels that most improved its predecessor

Street Fighter It is currently one of the best-known fighting game series. But we're sure that when they talk about the former, your mind immediately goes to a fight between Ryu and Blanka in some cabins in Brazil.

The reality is that although the Street Fighter The original was good, it wasn't until the sequel that Capcom found its gold mine that continues to bear so much fruit to this day. All because it considerably improved what the original had. Introduced special moves by doing button combinations, the combo system, and the six-button setup.

Source: Capcom

Perhaps the best thing was the expansion of its playable characters, because it gave us video game icons like Blanka, Zangief, Chun-Li and Bison. Each one with their own fighting style. Now do you see why many forget the first one?

Number 4 – Borderlands 2

The first Borderlands It wasn't bad at all, but outside of its cel-shaded visual style, it didn't have much to differentiate itself. Not to mention, his story was a simple treasure hunt with several detours along the way.

That changed with the arrival of Borderlands 2which was responsible for giving it all the style that the series has today. Thanks to this, the rest of the sequels presented us with very crazy adventures.

Source: Gearbox

As for the story, it presented us with a more complex one that also has one of the most charismatic villains in video games: Handsome Jack. It also introduced us to several irreverent characters that made exploring Pandora much more enjoyable and stayed for all the subsequent sequels and even had their spin-offs.

Number 3 – Nier: Automata, another of those sequels that makes you forget the original

We don't blame them if they don't remember the first Nier. This came out way back in 2010, but failed to leave an impression on the players and critics of the time.

We can't say the same about its sequel, Nier: Automatawhich came to give us a very interesting game, with multiple endings and addictive gameplay with plenty of action.

Source: Square Enix

The story of 2B and 9S presented us with very interesting philosophical dilemmas and some quite unexpected plot twists. Not to mention that to have the optimal experience, it is necessary to finish it multiple times.

Even today it is considered one of the best Platinum Games titles and over the years it gains more and more followers. It even caused the original to have a new chance to shine and more people to become interested in it. It is undoubtedly one of the best sequels in video games.

Number 2.- Uncharted 2

The first uncharted It was certainly an interesting proposal. A game with a lot of inspiration from the adventures of Indiana Jones that also pushed Naughty Dog towards slightly more serious games.

However, it came out right at the beginning of the PS3, Its graphics were not the best, its story was nothing special and it did not have much to differentiate itself from other shooters with coverage of the time.. Which was reflected in their sales

Source: Naughty Dog

That changed with the sequel which took a more film-like approach. With Uncharted 2 we experience the closest thing to an Indiana Jones movie in video games. A race around the world to reach a mystical treasure before a deranged villain. All with great action scenes where we take control.

From here the series continued this path with its next two sequels and its spin-off. But we owe all this style that excellently combines narrative and very good gameplay to uncharted 2.

Number 1 – Devil May Cry 3 of those sequels so good that they save their franchise

Although Devil May Cry had an interesting start, the first sequel almost ended Dante's adventures once and for all. Devil May Cry 2 It was made by an inexperienced and different team than the one that created the original. This was noted with more monotonous gameplay, lower difficulty and a fairly changed Dante's personality. Something that critics did not like at all, much less fans.

Fortunately, this poor reception prompted the developers to do their best with Devil May Cry 3 and boy did they achieve it. This sequel gave us much more style in all aspects. Dante became a cool and edgy icon who made fun of his enemies regardless of how dangerous or size he was.

Source: Capcom

He also added the evaluation system that goes from D to S depending on the complexity of the combos we make. Not to mention that he gave Dante several combat styles. Devil May Cry It went from a hated sequel to one that is considered one of the best video games of all time. If that's not surpassing the original, we don't know what is.

Although the task of sequels should always be to improve, we consider that these went a step further by giving us much more thoughtful experiences that far surpassed the original and overshadowed it.

What did you think of our top? What other sequels do you think far surpass the original? Tell us in the comments!

