Samsung it’s a company you can’t help but know. This is a company that has been delighting us for years with cutting-edge devices suitable for every type of operation. Today I’m here to tell you about it 5 features that you can’t miss using if you own a Galaxy!

Samsung Galaxy. Here are 5 functions that you will no longer be able to do without!

Before starting a small introduction, some of these functions may not be available if you have an older smartphone, but they are still really interesting features which could even convince you to grab one of the company’s thousand smartphones!

Bixby Text Call

I want to start with one of Samsung’s latest ideas, namely Bixby text call. This is a function that was released very recently in Italy and unfortunately only available in Italian from the S22 and above. Basically it uses the power of Bixby to manage calls.

Let’s say you receive a call from a stranger, instead of answering you can delegate the task to Bixby, which, through a chat and customizable messages, will be able to write the dialogues of the person on the other end of the phone in real time and manage any spam calls for you. You can obviously take control of the call at any time.

Routines

I already talked to you about routines in the past, advising you on how to improve your drumming, but today I want to tackle them in a different way, that is, talking about Samsung ones. As I told you previously, once discovered and mastered, routines can prove to be a truly divine blessing! This is a feature that allows you to plan actions which will be carried out automatically from your phone in certain contexts.

The key words are if (if) and then (then). Example: if it is 7pm in the evening, turn off the house lights and turn on the bed light. In addition to home automation, you can completely control every aspect of the phone. From brightness, to position and so on. Samsung has done an excellent job on this issue and I assure you that you will love setting up your own personalized routines. A personal example: whenever my phone connects to the car’s Bluetooth, the brightness is set to maximum so that I can see the display even under direct sunlight using Android Auto!

The possibilities are endless and it’s easy to see how this feature can help you save battery. For example, let’s say that you usually use GPS, Bluetooth and data connections outside the home, you can set up a routine that deactivate all these options once you return to your home. Here, as far as Samsung is concerned, you can count on Bixby routine, an app integrated into the company’s modern devices that allows total customization in this aspect. However, don’t despair if you have a different category Android device, as it is on the PlayStore there are apps like Taskers that will allow you to do the same!

Secure folder

Secure folder has been a Samsung constant for years and allows it to be brought to life to a totally private and personal space completely separate from the normal smartphone. It’s basically like getting two phones for the price of one. You will be able to clone applications, manage separate accounts and galleries. For example, this is the perfect function for anyone want to separate private life from working life. By accessing the secure folder app you will be able to consult everything you want to separate from the original contents of the phone.

Quick access and Edge panel

At the time of the S6, Quick access appeared together with Edge panels in what were called Edge displays. A lot of water has passed under the bridge, but it is still possible today Count on this convenient side panel cwho is unjustly hated by many. With a swipe from right to left at the corner of the display, we open Quick access which will allow not only to control tools such as the flashlight, compass and so on in a few seconds, but also to have access to all the contents recently copied from the phone, the apps most used and so on. Everything can be customized according to the user’s needs.

Yes, that’s Bixby!

Bixby is the Samsung virtual assistant that everyone has snubbed for years. You might think I’m crazy, but it’s not as bad as you’re led to believe. Unlike Google, Bixby can indeed boast greater freedom in managing your terminal. That’s kind of the main advantage of having an assistant made by the same company that built your phone. So, without making a long story short: Bixby is integrated with your operating system, you can ask it to change its settings, set alarms and so on. All things that Google Assistant is for obvious reasons much more limited in doing. Let’s take Bixby Text Call trivially, the Google assistant would never be able to interface with your calls. Give it a chance, trust me!