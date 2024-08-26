In an ideal world, remakes should be much better than their predecessors. games originals. DThey must analyze the areas of opportunity, give it a facelift and raise its history to more modern standards. While we’ve had some great examples of glorious reimaginings in recent years, we’ve also had some projects that feel like they either didn’t play up the original or just did the bare minimum.

Now that they are so popular, we decided bring you this top 5 with remakes that were worse than the original. They only had one job and they completely screwed it up.

The remakes that didn’t do their job right

5 – Resident Evil 3 Remake is the worst of the remakes of this Capcom saga

After the excellent remakes of resident Evil 1 and especially 2 there was a lot of excitement when it was announced that the closing sequel trilogy would receive the same treatment. However, once all the hype arrived it turned into disappointment. To start off, the original wasn’t very long, and yet the remake took away several key points and unforgettable bosses. Where’s my clock tower and the fight with the giant worm?

Perhaps the worst was Nemesis. After the previous one showed us a MR. X following us to the bathroom, we thought the STARS hunter would be very scary. Unfortunately, they reduced it to simple pre-planned encounters. Nothing about following you around to keep the tension up like in the original.

After the fans’ disdain, it was revealed that its development was very rushed and that is why they removed a lot of the content from the original. If they are not going to take it up, they better not take on the project.

4 – Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD

In the late nineties and early 2000s there was no series as radical as the Tony Hawk Pro Skater. Each one gave us the opportunity to feel like masters of the skateboard with just a couple of buttons. After some very dark years, Activision tried to give it a new chance at life with Tony Hawk Pro Skater HDwhich gave us remakes of the first two games in one package.

Unfortunately this was the only thing they did, improve the graphics and merge the two games, because other than that it is exactly the same experience. Without any gameplay changes or other new features, it failed to captivate those who played the originals or new fans.

8 years later they gave us another remake with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 which, in addition to graphical improvements, had improved controls and new challenges to keep you hooked for hours. But that first attempt to revive the 2012 saga is better left in oblivion.

3 – Ape Escape on the Loose is one of the best examples of remakes that forget the original

He Ape Escape original earned its place in the childhoods of those who grew up with the PS1. Plus it was made to demonstrate the power of using two sticks to play. Like other remakes, it presented an opportunity to take us back to our childhood, but they totally ruined it with a couple of decisions. It was exclusive to the PSP and only had one stick to play. Its entire purpose was practically taken away.

The game did have improved graphics and was still somewhat enjoyable. However, if you go from playing the original to this one you will have many problems and it will be very difficult for you to adapt.. Perhaps the remake would have been better received on PS3 or PS2 and wouldn’t have had to make sacrifices in its controls. Now we just have to wait and see if they give it another chance.

2 – XIII

XIII is something of a cult game. Although it wasn’t very successful financially, those who played it still hold it dear. Especially for its GoldenEye-like action and its particular comic-like visual style. In 2020 it joined the remake trend with its own, but it was so bad that it even caused sales of the original to skyrocket. At least it did something right.

The problems with this remake were quite a few. To start with, they decided to remove its great visual style, which made it look like just another run-of-the-mill shooter. They then decided to limit the weapons you could carry, something that didn’t exist in the original.

What ultimately buried this remake were its constant bugs and glitches in both video and audio that made it practically unplayable. Although it has already received updates, it is definitely a much inferior version to the original, even though it arrived 17 years later.

1 – Double Dragon II: Wander of the Dragon is one of the worst remakes and games in history

Double Dragon II It was a very popular beat em up from the NES and arcade era. It’s not really that complex so remaking it shouldn’t be that hard. Right? Well, this one did everything wrong. It just took the name and changed a lot of the story elements from the original to give us a very generic beat em up that didn’t improve anything from the original.. Well, it gave it 3D graphics.

But not only did it not innovate, it also had a huge number of problems. Good luck playing it as you won’t be able to land a single hit without the screen practically freezing with huge framerate drops. This remake was so bad that it was even canned for two years after it was finished. By the power of Satan it arrived on Xbox Live Arcade in 2013 only to become, according to several critics and players, one of the worst games ever. And to think that the original is a classic.

Taking a classic and remaking it to attract new audiences sounds easy, but these five examples have already shown us that it’s not. Especially when you don’t really think about what made the originals so beloved.

What did you think of our top picks? Which other remake did you think failed big time? Tell us in the comments.

