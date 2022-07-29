Since the announcement of remake of The Last of Us these games have been the focus of attention. With many who consider that they affect the industry or that they are nothing more than easy ways for companies to make money.

While there are those who strongly oppose these, we cannot deny that there were already enough that managed to improve the original experience and by far. That is why today we bring you this Top 5 with the remakes that did very well. In addition to proving that sometimes they are a good idea, perhaps we will inspire you to try them.

Number 5.- Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, a remake supervised by Hideo Kojima and Shigeru Miyamoto

We start this count with The Twin Snakes. A remake that came to the Gamecube and had the hand of its creator Hideo Kojima and one of the most important names in Nintendo, Shigeru Miyamoto. metal gear solid It had already earned its place as a must-see game upon its arrival on the original PlayStation in 1998. But its remake went even further.

Source: Konami

Gave it graphical improvements, dialogues were re-recorded and cut-scenes were recreated to harness the power of the Gamecube. In terms of gameplay, changes were made to make it feel more like metal gear solid 2. The result is a very good remake, which we hope they will do again or at least have it available on current consoles.

Number 4.- Ratchet & Clank

Surely many thought that the first Ratchet & Clank didn’t need a remake, but still, Insomniac made it happen in 2016. This kept the gameplay of the original, but with more weapons, graphic improvements and some changes to its story to coincide with the duo’s movie that was released around the same time.

Source: Insomniac

He also made some additions that invited players to play it over and over again. Like leveling up weapons and collecting some special cards. This remake was so good that it became one of the most successful games in the franchise. Not to mention, it’s part of the PS Plus must-have collection.

Number 3.- Mafia Definitive Edition, an excellent remake rebuilt from scratch

The series of games Mafia has had varying levels of success. But that didn’t stop them from giving us one of the best remakes in recent years. Mafia Ultimate Edition it was a recreation from scratch of the first installment of the franchise. Which gave us a huge and visually compelling fictional version of Chicago.

Source: 2K Games

In addition, it extended the story quite a bit to learn more about its protagonist and several of its secondary characters. In this way they made it resonate more with a current audience. The gameplay has also received several improvements inspired by the recent Mafia 3. This, along with an engaging narrative and excellent 1930s immersion, makes this game the truly definitive version of Tommy Angelo’s tragedy.

Number 2.- Resident Evil 2

Capcom surprised many with the remake of Resident Evil 2 as it brought us back to the survival horror elements and third-person view that fans loved so much. The second part of the saga is the most loved by many and its relaunch came to add to that love with very solid gameplay and a good expansion of various story elements.

Graphics created with the RE Engine of Capcom they helped create a more grotesque and terrifying experience. Not to mention, the Sherry and Ada sections were very welcome additions that give her gameplay some variety.

Source: Capcom

To close Resident Evi 2 with a flourish, Capcom added challenges to unlock weapons and some additional campaigns from other Raccoon City survivors. The team that made this is the same one behind the remake of Resident Evil 4 so our excitement is through the roof.

Number 1.- Final Fantasy VII Remake

Now we come to the king of remakes, the one with Final Fantasy 7. Although in a certain way it is not complete, the path that it is laying the foundation for looks very promising. For years the re-launch of this beloved installment was rumored and it finally reached our hands in 2020. Cwith improvements in its visual section and its combat system, but without leaving behind the story and characters that made it a classic.

Square Enix has said that the remake will actually be made up of multiple games. With the second part already announced for the end of 2023 and the remake of Crisis Core. It’s also not just a retelling but added some changes to catch those who played the original by surprise as well.

Source: Square Enix

Only the first part expanded to a 20-hour game, a section that did not take more than two in the title that inspired it. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for us Square Enix for this ambitious project.

These were the remakes that in our opinion did very well and that should serve as an example for those who come in the future. Do you agree with our top? What other remakes do you think surpassed their original? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.