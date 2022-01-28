the other side of the coin

This year will mark a great comeback for Grand Theft Auto. That’s right, the fifth installment will take another generational leap to reach the most current consoles of microsoft Y Sony. After almost ten years, rock star continues to release new versions of his successful GTA and making expansions to your system On-line. Yet that has many wondering “What isn’t the six going to do?”

It seems that another year of fans begging for this game awaits us. But that makes us wonder, what will happen when this one arrives and it’s not what we expect? That is why today we bring you this Top 5 of reasons why GTA VI could fail. Of course we would like it to be the best, but someone has to be a little pessimistic.

Number 5. So many rumors could make GTA VI never measure up

Let’s face it, nine years is a long time without a new GTA and an extensive period to generate crazy theories about a sixth installment. That if we can destroy entire buildings, that maybe we will return to Vice City With two different time lines, we’ll have a changing map. There is a lot of buzz about what we can expect from this game.

While it’s fun to fantasize about a bright future for the series, no one knows what rock star you have planned so far and this could backfire. Everyone is putting together their ideal version of GTA VI in his head and when the real thing arrives it might not live up to the high expectations. If they finally dare to do it

Number 4. The “political correctness” debate

The world and his way of thinking has changed quite a bit since he first arrived Grand Theft Auto V and let’s not forget that even then it had its controversies. GTA It has always been a saga with moments that scandalize more than one. Let’s not forget that the third installment ends with the protagonist killing a woman just for talking too much.

With everything and those events, his fans enjoy the saga. However, this presents a challenge for the SAW: Should they appeal to their longtime fans or appeal to a new audience by downplaying their controversial aspects? GTA: The Trilogy It has already caused the anger of die-hard fans by changing some things considered racist from the originals. The so-called political correctness could affect an eventual sixth inning and cause quite a bit of anger.

Number 3. Rockstar doesn’t know what he wants do with GTA

With another relaunch of GTA V it is evident that rock star He’s not ready to let this dairy cow die yet. The trouble is that this takes us further from six. It is undeniable that the multiplayer component of the latest installment is a gold mine that continues to give many profits, so finishing it to give us the next one may not be very attractive.

This could be causing a pressure problem for rock star, with so many requests from fans to finally make GTA 6. Such insistence has the potential to lead to a product made more out of obligation than love for the franchise. Let’s remember the disastrous launch of the ‘definitive trilogy’. They may give us a 6 to appease the masses (and make money), but hitchhike and carelessly as their efforts are focused on online which seems to be what they most want to support.

Number 2. Rumors of chaotic development

As we had already mentioned, in these years a huge number of rumors have arisen regarding GTA VI. But not all of them are related to their possible characteristics. At the end of 2021 some began to run that indicated that rock star yes he is working on the title but that is giving them a lot of headaches.

History would be one of the main factors in causing discord. Developers disagree on what they want to do and have GTA VI. The worst of all, according to rumors, is that there have supposedly been several restarts in its production due to problems and the departure of important people from the company.

Number 1. The development team in GTA VI will not be the same

The rumors of the last point have some truth since rock star has lost some key people in recent years. One of them is Dan Houserone of the co-founders of rock star and its main writer. We owe him the plots of almost all the titles of this company until 2018.

Also other producers, such as Leslie BenziesThey decided to leave rock star Games and various rumors point to a discontent with the direction it was taking Grand Theft Auto. The creation of GTA VI Without some of the most important figures who put the franchise in its current place, it can predict bad news. Let’s hope we are wrong.

We have every hope that rock star finally give us a GTA VI and make it a worthwhile title. However, these points must be taken into account. Now we can only wait for it to finally be announced, although we may already be seniors by then.

