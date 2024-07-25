In collaboration with Movavi

Converting video files from one format to another has become a common necessity, both for compatibility and quality reasons. MTS files, which are mostly used by digital camcorders, can be difficult to play on some devices and platforms. Fortunately, converting these files to MP4, one of the most versatile and supported formats, is a simple process with the right tools. In this article, we will explore the five best MTS to MP4 converters, each with unique features that cater to different user needs and preferences.

MTS and MP4 Formats Explained

When it comes to video formats, MTS and MP4 are among the most popular, each with its own specific characteristics and uses. MTS, short for MPEG Transport Stream, was developed by Sony and Panasonic for their high-definition digital video cameras. This format is particularly appreciated for its ability to support 720p and 1080i video resolutions, offering exceptional quality. However, MTS files can be difficult to play on many devices and platforms without the proper software.

On the other hand, we have the MP4 format, also known as MPEG-4 Part 14, which has become a global standard for sharing and playing videos. MP4 is a very versatile container format that can include video, audio, subtitles, and still images, and is compatible with almost all devices and media players. This makes it the preferred format for online streaming, uploading to platforms like YouTube, and playing on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Converting MTS files to MP4 allows you to overcome the compatibility limitations of the MTS format, maintaining good video quality and making your content easily accessible on any device. With the right conversion tools, you can quickly and efficiently turn your MTS videos into MP4, ensuring that your memories and video creations are always at your fingertips.

Top 5 Programs to Convert MTS Video to MP4

Finding the right tool to convert your video files can mean the difference between a frustrating experience and a smooth conversion. If you’ve ever struggled with playing your MTS videos on different devices or platforms, you know how complicated it can be. Luckily, there are programs that make this process incredibly simple. We’ve selected the top five MTS to MP4 converters, each with unique features that make them ideal for different needs. Get ready to discover the tools that will let you enjoy your videos without compatibility issues, ensuring quality and ease of use.

Movavi Video Converter

The best for: Fast conversion and improved video quality with AI.

Movavi Video Converter is a powerful and intuitive program that Allows you to convert MOV to MP4, MTS to MP4 and other formats quickly and without quality loss. With built-in editing tools and support for a wide range of formats, it is an excellent choice for users of all levels.

Available for: Windows, Mac.

Characteristics:

Quick file conversion : It allows you to convert files within minutes with its fast conversion technology.

Lossless video compression : Reduce video size while maintaining original quality.

Increase video resolution with AI technology up to 8X : Enhance video resolution with advanced AI algorithm.

Video editing tools : It offers tools to cut, trim, adjust colors and add effects to videos.

Manage and add subtitles: Allows you to search and add subtitles directly from the application.

Pros:

Intuitive and easy to use interface : The simple design makes the program accessible to users of all skill levels.

Support for numerous video and audio formats : It can convert a wide range of formats, making it versatile for various devices.

High conversion speed: Converts files much faster than other similar software.

Against:

Trial version with limitations : The free version has a watermark and limits the length of convertible files.

Does not support converting copy-protected media and DVDs: It cannot be used to convert DRM protected content.

The best for: Free online conversion of small MTS files to MP4.

Media.io (Originally Online UniConverter) is a handy online tool that lets you convert MTS files to MP4 for free without installing software, ideal for files under 100MB.

Available for: Web Browser (Windows, Mac, and mobile devices).

Characteristics:

Online Conversion : Convert MTS files to MP4 directly from browser without installing software.

Easy to use : Simple interface that only requires you to upload, select format and download the converted file.

Support for files up to 100MB: Ideal for small files.

Pros:

Free and ad-free converter : Convert MTS files to MP4 without any additional costs or intrusive ads.

No installation required : It works directly from the browser, making it accessible anywhere.

Intuitive interface: Simple and fast conversion process, suitable for all users.

Against:

File size limit : Only supports files up to 100MB, not suitable for large files (for converting larger files, you need to use another Wondershare product).

Limited functionality: Lacks advanced editing tools and batch conversion options.

FileZigZag MTS to MP4 Online Video Converter

The best for: Multiple and free online conversions of different file formats.

FileZigZag is a versatile online converter that allows you to convert MTS files to MP4 and many other document, image, archive, ebook, audio and video formats for free without installing software.

Available for: Web browsers (Windows, Mac, and mobile devices).

Characteristics:

Online Conversion : Support converting MTS files to MP4 directly from browser.

Multi-format support : Converts up to 180 different file formats and offers more than 3150 possible conversions.

Safety: Uploaded files are deleted after 24 hours to ensure privacy and security.

Pros:

Free : There is no cost to use the conversion service.

Easy to use : No registration or software installation required.

Wide compatibility: Supports a wide range of file formats.

Against:

Size and quantity limit : Only allows conversion of files up to 50MB each and a maximum of 10 files per day.

Internet connection dependency: Being an online service, it requires a stable internet connection to work.

The best for: Fast and customizable online conversion of MTS videos to MP4.

Convertio is a versatile online converter that lets you convert MTS files to MP4 easily and for free, with the ability to customize video settings for optimal results.

Available for: Web browsers (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone).

Characteristics:

Online Conversion : It allows you to convert MTS files to MP4 directly from your browser without installing any software.

Customizable settings : Allows you to adjust codec, resolution, quality and other video parameters to meet user’s specific needs.

Safety: Uploaded files are automatically deleted after 24 hours to ensure privacy.

Pros:

Easy to use : Intuitive interface with drag-and-drop function for quick and easy conversion.

Wide compatibility : It supports a wide range of video formats and works on all major operating systems and devices.

Excellent quality: Use high-quality conversion algorithms to maintain video integrity.

Against:

File size limit : Only supports files up to 100MB, limiting the conversion of large videos.

Limited advanced features: Lacks advanced video editing tools compared to installable software.

Ideal for: Safe and reliable conversions with a wide range of supported formats.

Zamzar is a versatile online converter that allows you to convert MTS files to MP4 for free, supporting numerous file formats and ensuring fast and safe conversion without the need to install software.

Available for: Web browser (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone).

Characteristics:

Online Conversion : Allows you to convert MTS files to MP4 directly from your browser.

Multi-format compatibility : Supports over 1100 types of file conversions, including video, audio, document and image.

Safety: Uploaded files are automatically deleted after 24 hours to ensure privacy.

Pros:

Easy to use : Intuitive interface that allows conversion with just a few clicks.

Wide range of supported formats : Allows you to convert MTS to many other video formats.

File Security: Files are automatically deleted after 24 hours to protect users’ privacy.

Against:

File size limit : Only supports files up to 50MB, limiting the conversion of large videos.

Variable Speed: Conversion speed may vary depending on server load and internet connection.

Conclusion

Converting MTS to MP4 files doesn’t have to be a complicated or time-consuming task. With the programs we’ve explored, you can easily turn your MTS videos into MP4 in just a few clicks, ensuring optimal compatibility and excellent video quality. Whether you prefer online solutions or installable software, these five options offer you a wide range of features and benefits. Pick the tool that best suits your needs and start enjoying your videos without format worries.